DENVER (AP) — Grant Nelson's 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night. Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

FARGO, ND ・ 6 HOURS AGO