FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Burdette leads Lincoln past Colts, 52-36
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Lincoln past Philip Barbour 52-36 in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. Burdette made 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, with 15 of his...
Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan
Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
North Dakota State defeats Denver 90-70
DENVER (AP) — Grant Nelson's 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night. Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.
Freeman scores 28, Milwaukee downs Northern Kentucky 80-75
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 28 points and Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky 80-75 on Thursday night. Freeman also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Rand shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Look: NFL Draft Scouts Have 1 Complaint About Stetson Bennett
After completing one of the best two-year runs in college football history, Stetson Bennett's college career is finally over. The sixth-year senior just led Georgia to a 15-0 season and its second straight national championship. His six-touchdown performance on Monday night earned him MVP honors ...
Short-handed Heat rally, top short-handed Bucks, 108-102
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams Thursday night. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14...
Griffins fall at home to Iowa 5-2
The Grand Rapids Griffins lost to the Iowa Wild at home 5-2 on Wednesday night ending a 3-game winning streak
Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67
WRIGHT ST. (10-8) Noel 14-17 4-4 32, Braun 2-2 1-2 5, Calvin 7-13 1-2 16, A.Davis 6-8 3-3 15, Finke 5-6 2-4 13, Huibregtse 3-4 1-2 9, Welage 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Neff 0-1 1-2 1, Sisley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-57 13-19 99.
Newcomerstown native's T-shirt efforts help raise funds for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
NEWCOMERSTOWN ‒ It was a moment that stopped the sports world. Darin Overholser of Cincy Shirts was at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, watching the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Buffalo Bills in a key game. ...
What offensive coordinator Liam Coen said about leaving Rams for Kentucky football again
Liam Coen will soon leave Los Angeles behind for Lexington to once again become Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. Some things have stayed the same under head coach Mark Stoops, but there will be several noticeable changes for the ex-Rams staffer. Gone is Will Levis, who under Coen in 2021 developed...
