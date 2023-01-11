ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Burdette leads Lincoln past Colts, 52-36

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — David Burdette poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Lincoln past Philip Barbour 52-36 in Big 10 Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Lincoln High Gymnasium. Burdette made 8 of 14 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, with 15 of his...
PHILIPPI, WV
saturdaytradition.com

Payton Sandfort provides big spark in Iowa's OT win over Michigan

Payton Sandfort came off the bench in a big way for Iowa Thursday night. With a huge second half and key performance in overtime, Sandfort sent the Hawkeyes to a win over Michigan for Iowa’s third straight win. Sandfort scored the final 7 points of regulation for the Hawkeyes,...
IOWA CITY, IA
WVNews

North Dakota State defeats Denver 90-70

DENVER (AP) — Grant Nelson's 17 points helped North Dakota State defeat Denver 90-70 on Thursday night. Nelson added nine rebounds and four blocks for the Bison (7-11, 4-2 Summit League). Boden Skunberg added 15 points while shooting 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Jacari White shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.
FARGO, ND
WVNews

Freeman scores 28, Milwaukee downs Northern Kentucky 80-75

MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman had 28 points and Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky 80-75 on Thursday night. Freeman also contributed seven rebounds for the Panthers (12-5, 6-1 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Ahmad Rand shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WVNews

Short-handed Heat rally, top short-handed Bucks, 108-102

MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored a career-best 28 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-102 in a matchup of short-handed teams Thursday night. Jimmy Butler had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who got 14...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Rubio returns to Cavs more than a year after knee injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ricky Rubio played for Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night for the first time since injuring his knee more than a year ago. Listed as questionable on the pregame injury report for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Rubio came in off the bench out of a timeout with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Rubio returns and Cavaliers down struggling Blazers 119-113

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night. Damian Lillard had a season-high...
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67

WRIGHT ST. (10-8) Noel 14-17 4-4 32, Braun 2-2 1-2 5, Calvin 7-13 1-2 16, A.Davis 6-8 3-3 15, Finke 5-6 2-4 13, Huibregtse 3-4 1-2 9, Welage 2-3 0-0 4, Norris 1-1 0-0 2, Neff 0-1 1-2 1, Sisley 0-1 0-0 0, Wilbourn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 41-57 13-19 99.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy