After months of speculation, there has been several reports that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors are swirling that the purchase will result in the WWE no longer being a publicly traded company, going private and giving Vince McMahon control. McMahon "retired" and control of the Television product went to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which resulted in a better TV product and higher ratings. Earlier on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. A title she shared with now CEO Nick Khan.

3 DAYS AGO