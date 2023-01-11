ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man

A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
iheart.com

REPORT: WWE Has Been Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

After months of speculation, there has been several reports that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors are swirling that the purchase will result in the WWE no longer being a publicly traded company, going private and giving Vince McMahon control. McMahon "retired" and control of the Television product went to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which resulted in a better TV product and higher ratings. Earlier on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. A title she shared with now CEO Nick Khan.
The Associated Press

Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy