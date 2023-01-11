Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi set to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia after being offered mega contract by Al Hilal
The Argentine has reportedly been offered up to £285 million a year to join the Saudi Pro League side
The Jewish Press
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Sold Ballon d’Or Trophy to Israel’s Wealthiest Man
A new report has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2013 Ballon d’Or prize was auctioned off for charity in 2017, collecting roughly $645,000 from Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. According to Marca, with the original trophy apparently on display at his Madeira museum, Ronaldo...
Lionel Messi’s dad ‘in Riyadh’ for talks with Al-Hilal over stunning £245m-a-year transfer to eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo
SAUDI ARABIAN club's interest in Lionel Messi may not all be smoke and mirrors after reports emerged suggesting the World Cup winner's father was in the country. It was reported that Al-Halil want to bring Messi to the Middle East following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Local media have reported...
Man Utd chiefs ‘admit they OVERPAID for Antony transfer’ as fans grow frustrated with £85.5m star’s one-dimensional play
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly admitted they overpaid for Antony in the summer. The Brazilian 22, joined from Ajax for £85.5million following a lengthy transfer saga. The deal put him fourth on the list of the Premier League's most expensive players behind Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. He...
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Ronaldinho's son on trial with Barcelona U19s - source
Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho's son is currently on trial with Barcelona's U19 team, a source has confirmed to ESPN.
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final. FIFA cited its media and marketing regulations for prosecuting the case, which appears to relate to a boisterous celebration...
iheart.com
REPORT: WWE Has Been Sold To Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
After months of speculation, there has been several reports that the WWE has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors are swirling that the purchase will result in the WWE no longer being a publicly traded company, going private and giving Vince McMahon control. McMahon "retired" and control of the Television product went to his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, which resulted in a better TV product and higher ratings. Earlier on Tuesday, Stephanie McMahon stepped down as co-CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. A title she shared with now CEO Nick Khan.
FIFA reveal their The Best award nominees, with Lionel Messi heading the list
The list was announced on Thursday, with voting opening straight away and running through until February 3 before the winner is announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony.
Benzema leads Madrid against Barcelona in Super Cup final
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Karim Benzema is ready to put his World Cup disappointment behind him by winning yet another trophy with Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or holder, who was kept from playing for France at the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, will lead Madrid against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.
Comments / 0