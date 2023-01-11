There are many things that you can think about with Atomic Heart, but players are most obsessed in recent days, particularly after new games, with their own twins. Mundfish obviously encourages them to do that. As noted in the article from the portal The Loadout, it would suffice to look into Twitter developer and realise that they are constantly being retweeting player posts about the twins and even posting screenplays of their butts just for the fans. Evidently, Mundfish’s social media manager knows what Atomic Heart fans want and gave it to them.

10 HOURS AGO