ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update

The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
game-news24.com

GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser

Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
game-news24.com

The ThinkPhone is a Motorola smartphone and a Lenovo ThinkPhone design

The ThinkPad, or the full name Lenovo ThinkPad by Motorola, is a high-end smartphone created by Motorola. It was made up of the Lenovo ThinkPad tablet. The Aramis fiber frames are stronger than metal, and aluminum is used in the aircraft production level, which includes a MIL-STD 810H military strength, can stand a low drop of 1,25 meters, meet a sand-proof IP68 and dustproof standard, and can stay in water for up to 30 minutes. The specs are full of smart. A flagship phone that can be said can be said.
game-news24.com

LOTRO Legendarium: 10 tips you can use to improve your LOTRO experience

While I was working on an adventure, I put together a list of 10 tips to enhance your everyday Lord of the Rings online play experience. This list was fun and was interesting enough to be seen by the audience, so I thought I would gather more than 10 tips for our favorite Middle-earth MMORPG!
game-news24.com

The anniversary of one piece of Odysty check

One Piece Odyssey is better late than never (pic: Bandai Namco). Twenty years after the first of the trilogy took the storm to conquer the World of Japanese manga, Bandai Namco has turned it into a heavyweight JRPG worth this name. Over the last half century One Piece dominated Japanese...
game-news24.com

Square Enix is using Theme van denuvo as a “forspoken” means “Donation van denuvo”

Forspoken is supposed to be Square Enix’s next big game franchise. It is an ambitious AAA game with a large budget and a good way to match this game. Forspoken to do its best and play well, at least on a PC, should have a decent setup. While the massive cost cut from the graphics cards, now all but guarantees that a good one is expected to get upgraded sooner rather than later, this is not always as important as Forspoken. According to Steam, the upcoming Open-world RPG of Square Enix will use Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
game-news24.com

The Resident Evil Collectors Box lets you taste first aid sprays and herbs

In the future, the fans who have ever wondered how many healing items they provide for each episode will probably soon be in luck. They are being transformed into a real-life drink set. These will only be available to those who are as rich as Umbrella, however, because they are pricy and only available in certain regions.
game-news24.com

Skull and Bones introduces narrative-driven research in the new dev stream

After Ubisoft announced its upcoming pirate game Skull and Bones was postponed again, a new devstream was released on YouTube. The Devstream is 30 minutes of game while the developers discuss specific functions in the title. The latest gameplay stream highlights shanties and different parts of the games overworld. But instead of defining something, it’s going to involve a new feature called investigations.
game-news24.com

These Flame-Rapid-Type Regional Variants Look remarkably Awesome

The Pokemon franchise is filled with amazing creatures and designs for all of your favorite Mons, and a lot of Pokemon fan-art and game-made designs have already passed. However, with the likes of Regional Variants and Mega Evolution advancing into the Pokemon world, fan-artists have grown to not be disappointed with the quality of fun and unique ideas they’re producing for the Pokemon community.
game-news24.com

Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.35 brings the long-awaited custom campaigns

For almost three years before the release of Warcraft 3, Blizzard has officially joined the company and will publish the patch 1.35-intended to make a lot of improvements and add a campagne custom. The public’s rejection of the historic strategic Blizzard was disappointing, despite the fact that the project was...
game-news24.com

The Pokemon Company teases a crowd with a list of 1 008 encounters

The Pokemon Company Japan announced today that it is going to air a new presentation, Pokemon: 18:00 encounters as a way to celebrate the colossal number of the crazy pocket monsters that fans can catch and train across the many games. Even the recent titles Scarlet and Violet let pokedex down one thousand, the cheese-string-looking monster Gholdengo will mark the 1,000-slot in the dex.
game-news24.com

Xbox announced its first ever development direct in January

The first Xbox One Developer Direct is coming out this January, so you can look into a few new titles and see the different in-the-world titles. What is the difference between Xbox Developer Direct and Microsoft’s previous Xbox Shows? Nintendo discovered that they can’t copyright direct. So, it’s not. It’s just another chance to show up some games in the future, will you?
game-news24.com

Dragonflight started to break an historic trend with its first major WoW update

Dragonflight is steadily gaining popularity among World of Warcraft’s most loved expansions because of all the changes in the quality of life, the effort and time that the devs put into the game and the feedback of the players, and the overall feel of the game. Even though the community takes up this newfound effort to see a little salt, there’s a further indication that Dragonflight is truly turning the game upside down.
game-news24.com

Galaxy S23 – I knew everything

The new Galaxy S23 is starting on the 1st of February, which means that when Valentines Day approaches, first units should be already taken care of by consumers. Of course, in 2023, it means that as such we know everything, for us, is the news. At the moment of the competition, we don’t know the price and what a pre-order campaign will be in Portugal. Everything else written in the wall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy