Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Man arrested for alleged threat to shoot, domestic violence

It was hours after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before midnight Friday from a woman on Yucca Drive NW that her husband, Mark Custodio, surrendered after barricading himself inside their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to say her husband was...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session priorities, Violent Crime and Gang task force, Calm weather, Tiger cub update, Local choir raising funds

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Crime, education are top priorities heading into New Mexico legislature – With less than a week before the start of the next legislative session, Republicans and Democrats outlined their plans for the extra $3 billion in the upcoming budget. Legislators are saying they would like to use the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

