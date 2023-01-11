Read full article on original website
1 in custody after APD SWAT response Friday night
If more information is released, it will be added to this article.
Video shows bar customer, DJ disarming Albuquerque shooter
Video shows a shooting from last year. The suspect is behind bars, awaiting trial.
Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is wanted for a shooting outside an Albuquerque bar. Now, it’s been discovered he was on probation at the time for a shooting outside an Idaho bar. It happened while Connor Prucnal was at a holiday party for the concrete company where he worked. This was the Thursday before Christmas […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque store owner and employees arrested following alleged shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque convenience store owner and two employees are facing charges following an alleged shooting at the store. Albuquerque Police Department responded to shots fired at Adam's Food Mart convenience store early Monday morning. An officer approached a vehicle of interest, but the car fled the scene following the approach, according to the criminal complaint.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
KRQE News 13
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
Two teens arrested for a shooting in Hobbs, police searching for a third
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
Man goes to trial for allegedly shooting New Mexico officer
The officer was commissioned with a Federal Task Force at the time.
Albuquerque woman accused in connection to ex-boyfriend’s murder to be held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Maria Acosta, the woman charged in connection to the murder of her ex-boyfriend will remain behind bars until trial. Acosta, her current boyfriend Derrick Bonner and a third person are accused of breaking into her ex, David Salazar’s northeast Albuquerque apartment last August. Witnesses told police shortly after they heard a gunshot. […]
KOAT 7
Man arrested for alleged threat to shoot, domestic violence
It was hours after Albuquerque Police Department officers responded to a call for help just before midnight Friday from a woman on Yucca Drive NW that her husband, Mark Custodio, surrendered after barricading himself inside their apartment. According to the criminal complaint, a woman called to say her husband was...
MDC authorities: Inmate death under investigation
An inmate was determined to be dead this morning.
KOAT 7
Tiger cub at Biopark after found in trailer during shooting investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department found a tiger cub inside a Southeast Albuquerque home after officers were called to a shooting in the area. Just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
KRQE News 13
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe
Right at Home, keeping Albuquerque older residents safe
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
Albuquerque police investigate fatal moped crash
APD is still looking for a driver suspected in the incident.
Albuquerque Police, U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of multiple armed robberies
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Departments says its detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Brandon Sanchez Tuesday at a northeast Albuquerque motel. Sanchez is accused of seven armed robberies and three robberies of fast-food restaurants and a sporting goods store, all since January 1, 2023. Detectives worked with deputies from the Marshals Service to arrest Sanchez, […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Legislative session priorities, Violent Crime and Gang task force, Calm weather, Tiger cub update, Local choir raising funds
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Crime, education are top priorities heading into New Mexico legislature – With less than a week before the start of the next legislative session, Republicans and Democrats outlined their plans for the extra $3 billion in the upcoming budget. Legislators are saying they would like to use the […]
Trail of blood outside New Mexico home leads to Bengal tiger
Officers in Albuquerque, New Mexico, unexpectedly located a tiger while investigating a shooting near a convenience store on Tuesday.
Man accused armed robbery in Albuquerque expected to take plea deal
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Aron Leon, the man accused of armed robbery and leading deputies on a chase, was expected to take a plea deal Thursday. That hearing did not happen. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say 22-year-old Aron Leon held a woman at gunpoint at an ATM near Rio Bravo and 2nd St. on New Year’s Day. […]
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
