Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Noozhawk
Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs
California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
County sets up storm assistance center in Orcutt area
Santa Barbara County is opening a Community Local Assistance Center from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph High School.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Church, Neighborhood Residents Deal with Flooding Again
Water flowed into Guadalupe Apostolic Church and several homes early Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t the first time Pastor Raymond Leon Sr. has dealt with flooding. Nor was it the second time, since similar situations occurred in 2010, 2011 and a decade earlier. “It was worse than the last...
Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms
On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Issues Winter Storm Advisory
A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
Noozhawk
More Rain Brings New Weather Advisories to Santa Barbara County
Additional rain brought more advisories and troubles to Santa Barbara County on Saturday. A Flood Advisory was in effect until 3 p.m. due to minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. “There may be minor debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars,” according to the National Weather...
Paso Robles firefighters rescue man stranded on island in Salinas River
The man told rescuers that “he was exhausted and needed help.”
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Cleans Up After Storm, Gears Up for More Rain
Santa Barbara County has been working to clean up from this week’s record-breaking storm and preparing for more rain as soon as Friday. The county asked for the Army Corps of Engineers to help clear debris basins, Santa Barbara County Public Works Deputy Director Julie Hagen said at Tuesday’s storm impact briefing.
Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara
Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara The post Neighbors begin cleanup after massive rainstorm in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
