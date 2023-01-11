ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Following Storm, Carpinteria Creek Bank to Undergo Emergency Repairs

California State Parks will begin emergency repair work on a portion of the Carpinteria Creek bank adjacent to the Carpinteria Sanitary District at the end of 6th Street. The work, to be conducted under an Emergency Permit, involves placing about 10,000 cubic yards of 2-foot-by-4-foot diameter rock to stabilize about 250 feet of creek bank and protect against further erosion.
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Guadalupe Church, Neighborhood Residents Deal with Flooding Again

Water flowed into Guadalupe Apostolic Church and several homes early Tuesday morning, but it wasn’t the first time Pastor Raymond Leon Sr. has dealt with flooding. Nor was it the second time, since similar situations occurred in 2010, 2011 and a decade earlier. “It was worse than the last...
GUADALUPE, CA
News Channel 3-12

Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms

On Jan. 9, Ventura County Fire Dispatch attempted a swift water rescue following a 9-1-1 call, but were unable to find the woman, later identified as Christina Lorenzen, before her and her shelter were covered by the rising water in the Santa Clara Riverbed. Her body was recovered the next evening on Jan. 10. The post Women’s body found in Santa Clara Riverbed after rainstorms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

County Issues Winter Storm Advisory

A winter storm is expected countywide Friday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Impacts are expected across the entire County with heightened risk expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including properties and areas associated with the Alisal, Cave and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

