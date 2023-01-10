ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edinazephyrus.com

“Cut the losses”: Edina High School faces two school cancellations

Across the nation, snow days are beloved for being a comforting break from school. At Edina High School, the district approved two such breaks in a row—though only one was due to the weather, while the other was caused by a power outage. The process of deciding to cancel...
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd

MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: How Cokato became "Sauna City"

COKATO, Minn. -- When it's cold outside, there's at least one place you can go to get warm -- a sauna. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how Cokato became "Sauna City."Officially, "SAUW-na" is how they say it in Finland. That is where Sauna 360 is partially based out of. Here in the U.S., the company builds and sells saunas in Cokato, a town where Finnish settlers once put down their roots because the climate was similar to their native country."Right here you're in sauna central for probably the whole U.S., really," said Sauna 360's Matt Bergstrom.They've...
COKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
106.9 KROC

[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge

A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
MINNESOTA STATE
myvillager.com

After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop

Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis

MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Cargill CFO Stepping Down

(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities

EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
EAGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy