Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
edinazephyrus.com
“Cut the losses”: Edina High School faces two school cancellations
Across the nation, snow days are beloved for being a comforting break from school. At Edina High School, the district approved two such breaks in a row—though only one was due to the weather, while the other was caused by a power outage. The process of deciding to cancel...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Lake Nokomis IDd
MINNEAPOLIS — A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning near Lake Nokomis has been identified as a librarian at a local university. David P. Norris, 39, was hit by a car shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway, according to officials at St. Catherine University.
fox9.com
Watch: Girl skates down icy street in Roseville, Minnesota
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Freezing rain left streets across the Twin Cities metro covered in ice Wednesday morning, and a girl in Roseville took advantage. She laced up her skates and skated down the street. Meanwhile, across the Twin Cities, vehicles were slipping and sliding off roadways. The Minnesota...
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice
MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Finding Minnesota: How Cokato became "Sauna City"
COKATO, Minn. -- When it's cold outside, there's at least one place you can go to get warm -- a sauna. In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how Cokato became "Sauna City."Officially, "SAUW-na" is how they say it in Finland. That is where Sauna 360 is partially based out of. Here in the U.S., the company builds and sells saunas in Cokato, a town where Finnish settlers once put down their roots because the climate was similar to their native country."Right here you're in sauna central for probably the whole U.S., really," said Sauna 360's Matt Bergstrom.They've...
KEYC
A Mankato classic car dealership will be featured on a new History Channel series
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The History Channel network reached out to Mankato’s Unique Classic Cars to be a part of the series premiere of “Dirty Old Cars.”. The show transforms used, vintage cars into restored, detailed cars. Dealership owners say the show highlights only a portion of the Unique Classic Cars business.
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
U of M bids to regain ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital
The University of Minnesota is seeking to regain ownership control of its healthcare facilities and build a new, billion-dollar medical center on its Twin Cities campus. The "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" sets out a path for the University to regain ownership and governing rights to its University of Minnesota Medical Center teaching hospital, the Masonic Children's Hospital, and the Clinics and Surgery Center from Fairview Health Services.
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA: Around 10 AM on January 12, 2023, the Apple Valley Police Department reported an armed robbery at the Huntington Bank at 142nd St W in Apple Valley, Minnesota.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
myvillager.com
After 42 years, Winegar reluctantly shuts down her beloved SweatShop
Though she decided to sell the SweatShop building, which also includes Rose Street Patisserie, to Paster Properties, it is no surprise the energetic Winegar will not be leaving the fitness industry. “We really had fun in a 10-minute conversation where I designed the studio with him, and he got it...
Pedestrian dies after being struck near Lake Nokomis
MINNEAPOLIS — A man walking near Lake Nokomis was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday morning. Minneapolis Police say the fatal incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Nokomis Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a deceased man in a snowbank near the intersection.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
hot967.fm
Cargill CFO Stepping Down
(Minnetonka, MN) — Cargill’s chief financial officer is stepping down. The Minnetonka-based agribusiness announced Jamie Miller’s resignation yesterday, saying she is taking a role at another company. Miller joined Cargill in June 2021 and was the company’s first female CFO. The chain’s vice president of finance will step in as acting CFO during the transition.
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
Amazing Drone Footage of The Mysterious Structures Along This Minnesota Highway
What in the world is happening out there? Have you ever driven on County Road 46 in Rosemount? I don't believe I've ever visited this area, but I was completely mesmerized by the drone footage over an area that has strange duplicated structures standing seemingly forever in the countryside. What are these structures?
Minneapolis' Arezzo Ristorante closing; says landlord 'refuses to renew lease'
Arezzo Ristorante in southwest Minneapolis is closing, with the business claiming its building landlord is refusing to renew its lease. The Italian restaurant has occupied the corner at France Avenue and West 51st South, in the 50th and France district that borders Edina, since 2001. But a note has appeared...
