FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
The Best Town in New Jersey for a Winter Weekend GetawayTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
thecomeback.com
NBA world reacts to bizarre Ben Simmons performance
Entering Thursday’s game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets were one of the NBA’s hottest teams. After a 12-game winning streak was snapped, Brooklyn got right back on the horse, winning its next two games. But in their most recent game, Kevin Durant sustained an injury that will sideline him for several weeks. In Durant’s absence, could the team’s other stars — specifically Ben Simmons — take on more of an offensive role? One game in, things are unclear.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
The All-NBA First Teams From 2001 To 2010
Throughout 2001 to 2010, All-NBA First Teams featured great players like Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Allen Iverson and others.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
NBA
76ers Set for Thunder Rematch | Gameday Report 41/82
The 76ers (25-15) will seek their 14th win in their last 17 games Thursday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) in South Philadelphia. Thursday’s game marks a rematch of New Year’s Eve in Oklahoma City, when the Sixers took home a 115-96 victory to close their four-game road trip.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder past Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Before the game Thursday, coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Thunder’s sizable split in home (13-9) vs. road (5-14) success. “I don’t know,” Daigneault said with a shrug. ...
