ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal
The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Says BTC on Track for Major Breakout – Here’s How High It Could Soar
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks the king crypto is on track to break through its “longer-term diagonal of resistance.”. Pseudonymous trader Dave the Wave tells his 132,600 Twitter followers that a “technical move over the next month or two” could possibly be sufficient to break that resistance.
dailyhodl.com
Bullish Signal Flashing for Two of Ethereum’s Biggest Rivals, Says Crypto Insights Firm
A leading analytics firm says that crypto trader sentiment surrounding Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) suggests that both assets could be poised for rallies. Santiment notes that the crypto community has a bearish sentiment regarding both Ethereum (ETH) competitors, compared to a bullish crowd outlook on ETH and payments network XRP.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Warns of $2,330,341,000 Elephant in the Room for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s What He Means
A widely followed crypto analyst is warning of an elephant in the room that could trigger another sell-off event for king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Nicholas Merten, the host of DataDash, tells his 512,000 YouTube subscribers that dormant sell-side pressure from the Mt. Gox debacle may rear its head and cause another leg down for the top crypto asset by market cap.
msn.com
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Looks To Retake $20,000 As Ether, XRP, Cardano Traders Bank On A Massive Bull Run
After an epic battle for control at the beginning of January, Bitcoin bulls managed to topple bears this week, with the price soaring past $18,000 on Dec 12 for the first time since mid-December. At press time, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by traded volume was exchanging hands at $18,687 after...
astaga.com
Its the calm before the storm in crypto markets
Crypto volatility has come down and excessive on-chain exercise subsided in interval of relative calm. A number of regarding developments round Genesis, Gemini and DCG are nonetheless ongoing, nonetheless. Volatility may additionally spark up as soon as the US inflation information is revealed this week. Interval is paying homage to...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Top and Bottom Updates Outlook After Big Crypto Rally
A trader who sold Bitcoin (BTC) near its all-time high and re-entered the market at a massive discount in November is updating his outlook on the crypto markets. The pseudonymous trader, who goes by the name DonAlt, tells his 449,000 Twitter followers that bears are in a precarious position after Bitcoin’s run from $15,731 on November 21st to its Thursday high of $19,117.
ambcrypto.com
Is Cardano’s latest upswing one of its many short bull runs? Decoding…
ADA hit a volume level that it last experienced in November. The RSI metric, however, indicated that there might be a price reversal soon. After what felt like a turbulent 2022, Cardano [ADA] appeared walked into 2023 on the green side of the market. As 2023 begins, the asset’s rally accumulated significant value and also witnessed other indicators rally.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Is On The Right Track For Massive Breakout
After Bitcoin managed to surpass the important level of $17k, it seems that according to the latest predicitons, the king coin is currently on the right path towards a massive surge. Check out the latest reports below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green,...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Last 24 Hours As Inflation Data Triggers Market Bounce
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets have been liquidated in the last day as new inflation triggers a bounce for the markets. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which broadly measures the changes in prices paid for goods and services by customers minus food and gas, inflation has risen 6.5% year over year from December 2021-2022.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Updates Outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Exploded Over 120% in 10 Days
A widely followed crypto analyst is updating his outlook on the top two leading digital assets by market cap and an altcoin that has posted large gains in the last 10 days. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells his 332,000 Twitter followers that the king crypto’s dominance levels are set to make a move to the upside, adding that as BTC gets stronger, altcoins get weaker.
ambcrypto.com
Binance Coin bulls encountered resistance at $282, will a rejection follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lower timeframe market structure of Binance Coin was strongly bullish. The coin saw a minor pullback from $280, and the price reaction over the next few hours...
ambcrypto.com
How XRP created a ‘Ripple’ in the market with its latest price surge
XRP prices surge due to social dominance and address activity. Mixed indicators, including a decline in sentiment and activity, suggest an uncertain future for XRP going forward. Ripple [XRP], the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, witnessed a surge in prices over the last 24 hours, according to an 11 January...
Trump NFTs Hit Jackpot: Now, Sweepstakes Winner's NFT Price Surges By 83%
Donald Trump’s NFT collection raked in $1.2 million by completely selling out in a few hours. Now, its sweepstakes winner NFTs are being listed for sale. What Happened: According to OpenSea, Trump Sweepstakes NFTs saw a rise in sales by 138% in the last 24 hours. Sweepstake The NFTs...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Can ADA break past this level to give the bulls a much-needed leverage?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA, at the time of writing, was bullish despite being in the overbought zone. It could break above $0.3292 and retest $0.3457 resistance. Cardano [ADA] overcame the resistance...
ambcrypto.com
Monero has been on a solid bullish run, here is what buyers can look for
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Monero saw steady buying pressure in recent months, which has accelerated since December. The current rally could push toward $200 since a key resistance area was breached. Monero...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum bulls remain euphoric but bears will look to erase all the recent gains
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure flipped bullish for Ethereum last week. The move above $1235 saw the range highs tested, but expecting a breakout could be dangerous. Ethereum has noted...
ambcrypto.com
APE’s momentum slows down and a pullback looked likely — but what can follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The momentum on the 12-hour and the daily timeframe was bullish but the lower timeframe momentum began to shift. A pullback to an area of interest can be...
