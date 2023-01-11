ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Nebraska Lottery’s “Pick 5” game were:

01-08-17-31-38

(one, eight, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1011now.com

Nebraska Lottery benefits state programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roughly 25 cents of every dollar Nebraskans spend on lottery tickets end up funding programs that benefit the whole state. It turns out the past year has been one of the best ever for the Nebraska Lottery. And ticket sales have generated millions of dollars--supporting the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair and compulsive gamblers’ assistance.
NEBRASKA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Friday’s Mega Millions $1.35 Billion drawing winning numbers

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Many of you were given another chance have another chance to become a billionaire in tonight’s mega millions jackpot drawing!. The amount of the jackpot now sits at $1.35 billion dollars. with a cash option of $707 million dollars. The South Carolina Education Lottery...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
CBS News

Man from tiny town called Luck wins $15.1 million lottery

A man from Luck – a tiny town in Wisconsin – just claimed a huge state lottery prize: $15.1 million, officials with the Wisconsin Lottery announced this week. Mark Cunningham played Megabucks, a Wisconsin-only lotto game, at a local grocery store on January 4. On Monday, he claimed his prize at the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison, lottery officials said in a news release Wednesday.
LUCK, WI
Corn Nation

Can Nebraska Make The National Title Game Next Season?

Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports put out an article yesterday where he listed five teams that had losing records in 2022 that might be capable of making the national title game in 2023, ala TCU. TCU had a 5-7 record in 2021, and in 2022 played Georgia for the national...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Announces Coaching Staff Salaries

Nebraska isn't afraid to spend top dollar on Matt Rhule's coaching staff, that's for sure.  On Friday, the salaries for eight of the Cornhuskers' assistants were released. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1.4 million next season, which makes him the highest-paid assistant ...
LINCOLN, NE
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
3 News Now

Nebraska football: Huskers announce salaries for most new assistants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team announced the salaries for most of the Huskers' new assistant coaches on Friday. New offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will make $1,400,000 per year while defensive coordinator Tony White will make $1,000,000 annually. Secondary coach Evan Cooper will make $670,000. Special Teams...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

UNI adds Nebraska transfer WR Grimes

(Cedar Falls) -- Former Nebraska wide receiver Kamonte Grimes has committed to Northern Iowa. Grimes spent two seasons at Lincoln and did not appear in a game. Grimes was a 3-star prospect out of high school.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kqennewsradio.com

$1 MILLION TICKET SOLD IN OREGON, AS MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT CLIMBS

As the Mega Millions jackpot grows to an estimated $1.35 billion, a player in Oregon will be cashing in on a $1 million-dollar winning ticket. A release from the Oregon Lottery said that ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy