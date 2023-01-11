ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

#19 Providence’s Eight Game Win Streak Snapped by Creighton, Friars Lose First Conference Game

The No. 19/19 Providence College men’s basketball team was defeated by the Creighton Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 BIG EAST), 73-67, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Neb. The Friars fell to 14-4 on the season and 6-1 in BIG EAST play. Sophomore Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) led the way for the Friars with a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds. Redshirt senior Ed Croswell (Philadelphia, Pa.) also finished with a double-double, 10 points and 10 boards.
PROVIDENCE, RI
URI Survives Multiple Buzzer Beating Attempt to Beat St. Bonaventure by One

Rhode Island built a double-digit lead then held on in the final moments to defeat St. Bonaventure 68-67 Wednesday night. The Rams (6-10, 2-2 Atlantic 10) led by 11 points with 5:08 to go after an Ishmael Leggett 3-point shot went down. However, the visiting Bonnies (8-9, 2-2 A-10) went on a 14-2 run to take the lead with 33 seconds remaining. Guards Daryl Banks III and Kyrell Luc spurred the run, combining for three 3-pointers before Banks capped the run with an old-fashioned three-point play that gave the Bonnies a 67-66 lead.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Ruggiero plans to legalize betting on state college teams in 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.(WLNE) — Rhode Island law current says residents cannot bet on their own state’s collegiate teams. Senate President Dominick Ruggiero is proposing legislation that would allow state residents to bet on college athletics in Rhode Island in tournaments involving four or more teams. Examples would include pre-season...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Watch for slippery spots tonight

Thanks to a lingering front offshore with waves of Low pressure moving north along it, clouds and periodic drizzle or snow showers will dominate the region through early Monday. Watch for spotty freezing drizzle to develop overnight and/or a passing flurry creating isolated slippery spots as lows drop to near...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Providence officials, fans react to Judge Caprio’s retirement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Judge Frank Caprio, 38-year chief judge of the municipal court, announced his retirement Friday. City leaders and residents showed an outpouring of support for “the grandfather of Providence.”. Best known for the show “Caught in Providence,” Judge Caprio has since stopped filming.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Clouds and Cold Through the Weekend

Thanks to a lingering front offshore, it looks like clouds will dominate both Saturday and Sunday with periods of drizzle, spotty freezing drizzle overnight and/or passing flurries. This afternoon will be cloudy with spotty drizzle or snow/drizzle(snizzle) mix and much colder with high temps in the mid 30s. Expect more of the same tonight with isolated slippery spots possible as lows drop to near 30. Sunday will become gusty with morning wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts during the afternoon can reach 30-35mph at times. Clouds hang out through Sunday along with spotty drizzle or passing flurry as well thanks to a lingering area of low pressure off the coast of the Cape. This low will generate snow showers or steadier light snow Sunday night and Monday morning that will back into eastern Massachusetts bringing minor accumulations to Bristol and Plymouth counties along with the Cape and Islands. For eastern RI we shouldn’t see any significant accumulations but there could certainly be slippery spots to watch out for.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Fire in Pawtucket prompts hazmat response

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire in Pawtucket prompted a hazmat response early Thursday morning. Pawtucket police told ABC 6 News a security guard first saw black smoke coming from a factory building just before 3 a.m. on Esten Avenue. It took firefighters over an hour to knock down...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Smiley announces search process for next Providence police chief

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Brett Smiley announced the search process for the 38th Providence police chief. “We are looking for the right individual to lead our police force to ensure everyone that lives, works, and visits our city feels safe,” Smiley said. “Our next chief of police will build on Providence’s community policing strategy, which is why I am proud we developed a process that engages Providence residents and businesses in selecting the next chief.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Teary-eyed Cohasset residents gather for missing mother

COHASSET, Mass. (WLNE) — Dozens gathered in town square to honor missing mother Ana Walshe, 39, who was last seen on New Year’s Day. Residents said they are hoping for the best but preparing for worst. Walshe was reported missing by her employer in Washington, D.C., on Jan....
COHASSET, MA
2 New York men accused of robbing T-Mobile store in Coventry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said Thursday that two New York men are accused of robbing a cell phone store earlier this week. The robbery happened just before 2 p.m. Monday at the T-Mobile on Centre of New England Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, the two men...
COVENTRY, RI
Two taken to hospital after crash in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on Taunton Avenue in East Providence. According to East Providence Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving on scene, rescue crews found of the vehicles drivers entrapped, and were able to successfully remove that person from their car.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
A local cat café serves muffins and meows

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A local café is combining their love for coffee… and for cats. At Bajah’s cat café in Tiverton, you can grab a cup of coffee, while playing with kittens. Named after her cat Bajah, Amanda Souza-Viera, owner of the café, opened...
TIVERTON, RI

