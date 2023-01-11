Thanks to a lingering front offshore, it looks like clouds will dominate both Saturday and Sunday with periods of drizzle, spotty freezing drizzle overnight and/or passing flurries. This afternoon will be cloudy with spotty drizzle or snow/drizzle(snizzle) mix and much colder with high temps in the mid 30s. Expect more of the same tonight with isolated slippery spots possible as lows drop to near 30. Sunday will become gusty with morning wind chills in the teens. Wind gusts during the afternoon can reach 30-35mph at times. Clouds hang out through Sunday along with spotty drizzle or passing flurry as well thanks to a lingering area of low pressure off the coast of the Cape. This low will generate snow showers or steadier light snow Sunday night and Monday morning that will back into eastern Massachusetts bringing minor accumulations to Bristol and Plymouth counties along with the Cape and Islands. For eastern RI we shouldn’t see any significant accumulations but there could certainly be slippery spots to watch out for.

BRISTOL COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO