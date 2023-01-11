ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Brown, after season high, out for Celtics in game at Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown is not playing for the Boston Celtics against Brooklyn, a night after he scored a season-high 41 points in a victory over New Orleans. The Celtics said Brown has right adductor tightness. Fellow starter Al Horford is also out Thursday with low back stiffness.
