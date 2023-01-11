Read full article on original website
CMPD: Arrest made after suspect fired gunshot at officers, leads them on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot at officers and them on a pursuit is in custody but a second suspect is still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road in...
Troutman Man Wanted For Father’s Murder
TROUTMAN, N.C. — A man wanted for murder in Iredell County is on the run tonight. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for 23-year-old Carlton Clarke. Officials say he is accused of killing his father Michel Clarke at their shared home on Emmanuel Road, just south of Troutman.
Retired officers revisit 1992 murder as team reviews Statesville cold cases
STATESVILLE — There’s a new focus on several murder cases in Statesville that have gone unsolved for decades, leaving families and loved ones without closure. A team of retired officers is reviewing them again, trying to find new leads and put killers behind bars. The first case they’re...
Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
Police searching for man allegedly involved in ‘suspicious activity’ at bus stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe has been involved in ‘suspicious activity’ around school bus stops. According to CMPD, the activity has occurred in the south Charlotte and Pineville areas.
Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised. One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.
NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
Matthews Police Department Working To Correct Crime Statistics
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews is working to correct crime statistics and case closure rates from over the last four years. An internal investigation conducted between May and December 2022 revealed the Matthews Police Department had been incorrectly reporting the stats between 2018 and 2022. The review...
4 arrested following drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford Co.
Four people have been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Rutherford County.
CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
11-Year-Old’s Parents Arrested and Charged with Failure to Report a Missing Child
Since Nov. 23, 2022, Madalina Cojocari has been missing from Cornelius in North Carolina. The parents of missing North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari are said to have no friends and were mostly quiet throughout the annual group vacations, according to an acquaintance of the family who went on the same vacation.
Gastonia murder suspect in custody
Gastonia Police say Christopher Hill turned himself in this afternoon. Hill is accused of killing his stepfather.
CMPD Investigates Homicide In North-Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they found a man shot at an apartment complex on Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. on January 13th. CMPD says that the man was found unresponsive outside the apartments without any identification. Medic took the victim to the hospital, but he later...
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina. Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed...
CMPD Looking For Suspicious Man Visiting School Bus Stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for a man they say has been acting suspiciously around school bus stops in South Charlotte. Police describe the person as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic man. He has been reported driving past bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls. He is...
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Man Charged In Crash That Killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin Pleads Guilty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of causing the crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin on I-85 has been indicted by a grand jury. Daniel Morgan has been indicted on the following charges:. Involuntary manslaughter. Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Reckless driving. Misdemeanor death...
