wccbcharlotte.com

Troutman Man Wanted For Father’s Murder

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A man wanted for murder in Iredell County is on the run tonight. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking for 23-year-old Carlton Clarke. Officials say he is accused of killing his father Michel Clarke at their shared home on Emmanuel Road, just south of Troutman.
TROUTMAN, NC
Queen City News

Officers responding to burglary shot at, led on chase: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WJZY) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags. After further investigation, they found […]
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Matthews Police Department Working To Correct Crime Statistics

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The town of Matthews is working to correct crime statistics and case closure rates from over the last four years. An internal investigation conducted between May and December 2022 revealed the Matthews Police Department had been incorrectly reporting the stats between 2018 and 2022. The review...
MATTHEWS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Searching For Attempted Bank Robber

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Surveillance cameras capture an attempted bank robbery and now police are asking for help locating the suspect. The surveillance pictures show a man passing a note to a teller around 3:45pm Thursday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Westinghouse Boulevard in Southwest Charlotte. The man did...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigates Homicide In North-Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say they found a man shot at an apartment complex on Hackberry Creek Trail just after 7 p.m. on January 13th. CMPD says that the man was found unresponsive outside the apartments without any identification. Medic took the victim to the hospital, but he later...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Leading CMPD On Chase Into South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A burglary suspect is in custody after leading CMPD officers on a chase into South Carolina. Investigators responded to a breaking and entering call involving three suspects on Tribune Drive in West Charlotte around 9:30 on Friday night. Investigators say a shot was fired, originally believed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Looking For Suspicious Man Visiting School Bus Stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is looking for a man they say has been acting suspiciously around school bus stops in South Charlotte. Police describe the person as a heavy-set, middle-aged, bald Hispanic man. He has been reported driving past bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls. He is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Charged In Crash That Killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin Pleads Guilty

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of causing the crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin on I-85 has been indicted by a grand jury. Daniel Morgan has been indicted on the following charges:. Involuntary manslaughter. Three counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. Reckless driving. Misdemeanor death...
CHARLOTTE, NC

