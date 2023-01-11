ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Sustain Charlotte Advocates for Environment, Equity in Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s construction from Uptown to South End, to Charlotte’s suburbs and beyond. Each day, approximately 100 people move to the Queen City. With all those new people, the need for more environmentally friendly transportation grows. Charlotte has ranked among the most polluted cities in the Southeast in recent years, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
insideradio.com

Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.

A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

At Least Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Carolinas

STANLEY, N.C. — Another active weather scene across the Southeast produced at least four tornadoes in the Carolinas Thursday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg has confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Stanley in Gaston County, and an EF-1 in Laurens County, located in Upstate South Carolina. The Stanley tornado generated winds of 75 miles per hour and was on the ground for roughly six miles before lifting. Overall damage appears to be minor, limited to snapped branches and a few uprooted trees.
GASTON COUNTY, NC

