STANLEY, N.C. — Another active weather scene across the Southeast produced at least four tornadoes in the Carolinas Thursday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg has confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Stanley in Gaston County, and an EF-1 in Laurens County, located in Upstate South Carolina. The Stanley tornado generated winds of 75 miles per hour and was on the ground for roughly six miles before lifting. Overall damage appears to be minor, limited to snapped branches and a few uprooted trees.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO