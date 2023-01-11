Read full article on original website
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Glenn High School student left gun in vehicle parked on campus, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Glenn High School student said a gun was in a vehicle he was driving and parked on the school’s campus, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. The FCSO sought a juvenile petition against the student for possessing a weapon on a school campus or other educational […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Sustain Charlotte Advocates for Environment, Equity in Queen City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There’s construction from Uptown to South End, to Charlotte’s suburbs and beyond. Each day, approximately 100 people move to the Queen City. With all those new people, the need for more environmentally friendly transportation grows. Charlotte has ranked among the most polluted cities in the Southeast in recent years, according to a report from the American Lung Association.
WBTV
Livingstone College students feed the homeless to mark Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Livingstone College observed the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the way it was intended: A Day of Service. The college fed homeless individuals of Rowan County at the Salisbury Civic Center on Friday, providing hot meals, toiletries and conversation. The college gave away 41 packaged...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Beloved coach dies after medical emergency at a Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Volunteer baseball coach Chris Davis died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday at South Iredell High School, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. The district said it happened while he was performing field maintenance. Coach Davis was a volunteer coach for six years and impacted everyone he...
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
WBTV
Recent “shots fired” calls lead to Neighborhood Watch Forum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Chief’s Citizen Advisory Board (CAB) invite the community to participate in a Neighborhood Watch Forum on Wednesday, January 18 at 5:30 p.m. At this event, staff, officials, and CAB members want to discuss recent shots fired incidents...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
insideradio.com
Vandals Knock Out Two Of WSJS Winston-Salem’s Towers.
A pair of towers for Truth Broadcasting news/talk/sports WSJS Winston-Salem (600) has been “destroyed by vandals” owner Stu Epperson, Jr. says, resulting in two of the station's signals being knocked off the air. “Today has been one of the toughest days of my broadcasting life… someone has destroyed...
WXII 12
'Scared me straight to death': Mother and son react to Yadkinville school bus crash near apartment building
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — What started off as a normal Tuesday for Nicholas Arellano and his mother, Michelle Olmos turned a completely different way. The two were asleep in their apartment when suddenly, they heard a loud noise. "I heard a rumble and I said to myself 'what is that...
Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Fiancée wants answers after man serving life denied parole under North Carolina program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Lemuel L. Newell has been serving a life sentence for rape since 1992, and his fiancée said she doesn’t understand why the state won’t grant his release under a program designed to do just that. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which considers releases for persons sentenced for crimes […]
'Why do I see a camera in a medical exam room': Viewer snaps a picture at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There are plenty of places you expect to be on camera, the bank, a drive-thru, in a store. Yet, you probably don't expect to be on camera in the exam room of a doctor's office. Just recently, a WFMY News 2 viewer snapped a picture from...
Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old expands to mountains
Two and a half hours from Charlotte, off the long, winding Lonesome Mountain Road in Madison County, north of Asheville, neighbors say law enforcement knocked on doors in the investigation into the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari from Cornelius.
wccbcharlotte.com
At Least Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Carolinas
STANLEY, N.C. — Another active weather scene across the Southeast produced at least four tornadoes in the Carolinas Thursday night. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Greenville-Spartanburg has confirmed an EF-0 tornado near Stanley in Gaston County, and an EF-1 in Laurens County, located in Upstate South Carolina. The Stanley tornado generated winds of 75 miles per hour and was on the ground for roughly six miles before lifting. Overall damage appears to be minor, limited to snapped branches and a few uprooted trees.
WXII 12
'He’s all dedicated, all to his family': N.C. trucking company supervisor supports his driver after crash leaves his family dead
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina trucking company supervisor is supporting his driver after a car crash left his family dead. North Carolina state highway patrol said the crash happened on North Carolina 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road, on Jan. 6 at 8:19 p.m. Authorities said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Partners With Virtual Dog Training Company GoodPup
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control (AC&C) is thrilled to announce its partnership with GoodPup, a 1-on-1 positive reinforcement training service that can be accessed virtually at home and on your own schedule. “Nearly everyone, at some point in their pet’s life, faces a behavior...
WXII 12
WSSU students protest to support 20-year-old student arrested in viral video after 'disagreement' with professor
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students and community members protested at Winston-Salem State University to support the 20-year-old student who was arrested during a final after a "disagreement" with a professor. INVESTIGATION:. A video went viral on social media around mid-December, which appeared to show two officers putting handcuffs on a...
