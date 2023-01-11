ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CBS New York

Cizikas and Beauvillier score early, Isles top Canadiens

NEW YORK — Casey Cizikas and Anthony Beauvillier scored first-period goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves as the New York Islanders snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal midway through the third. The Islanders had lost the first two games of their five-game homestand to Dallas and Minnesota after dropping three of four on a Western road trip to start the calendar year. "We came out with the right mentality, had a really good first period and a really good game.'' Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "That's a...
ELMONT, NY
abc27 News

Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
HERSHEY, PA
FOX Sports

Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win

Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
DENVER, CO

