Memphis, TN

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside

The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
Trevor Lawrence sets record for playoff futility with first-half dud against Chargers

Trevor Lawrence looked very much like a second-year quarterback making his first-ever playoff start in the opening stretch of Saturday’s contest. The Jacksonville Jaguars QB Lawrence was a disaster wrapped up inside of a dumpster fire during the first half of his team’s wild card game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence threw not one,... The post Trevor Lawrence sets record for playoff futility with first-half dud against Chargers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA fines Iguodala $25K after ejection in Warriors' loss to Suns

The NBA has fined Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 after his ejection from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced. The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum Thursday for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the spectator stands" during the fourth quarter of his team's 125-113 loss at Chase Center.
