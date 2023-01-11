MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Asking a Hall of Fame basketball coach like Bob Huggins to take suggestions from a semi-senile scribe who at his tallest barely surpassed 5 feet, 9 inches, and whose pants inseam was only 29.5 inches, who was clocked with a calendar rather than a stop watch and whose vertical jump barely rose above horizontal is like asking him how he's liked his Big 12 season so far.

