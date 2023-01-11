Read full article on original website
Warriors top Spurs 144-113 before NBA-record crowd of 68,323
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — In an environment they had never faced, the Golden State Warriors relied on their experience to make it feel like just another game. Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.
Knicks hold off Wizards 112-108 despite Kuzma's 40
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 34 points, including a couple crucial free throws with 13.9 seconds left, and the New York Knicks held off a furious Washington rally in a 112-108 victory over the Wizards on Friday night. Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds for the...
Edwards, Timberwolves bounce back to beat short-handed Suns
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, D’Angelo Russell had 17 and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the short-handed Phoenix Suns 121-116 on Friday night. Taurean Prince added 16 points off the bench and fellow reserve Naz Red had 13 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves won for the fourth time in five games and bounced back from a 135-118 loss in Detroit on Wednesday night.
Vincent leads Heat to 2nd straight win over Bucks
MIAMI (AP) — Gabe Vincent scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-95 Saturday. Victor Oladipo added 20 points and Jimmy Butler had 16 for the Heat. Miami won its second straight against the Bucks after a 108-102 home victory on Thursday.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sabonis has triple-double, Kings rout skidding Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 19 points, a career-high 16 assists and 15 rebounds in his fourth triple-double of the season, and the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 139-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. The Kings (23-18) moved five games over .500...
Kirk leads Sony as Spieth goes from leading to a missed cut
HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Kirk in the lead might have been the only shred of normalcy in the Sony Open. Jordan Spieth started Friday with a share of the lead. He walked off the 18th green at Waialae in a minor state of shock after missing the cut.
Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job
CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview. Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.
Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in...
Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle
The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana. It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was...
