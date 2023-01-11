ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Colorado city named one of '52 Places to Go' worldwide in 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 2023 edition of The New York Times' annual list spotlighting "52 Places to Go" worldwide includes a western Colorado city. Coming in at No. 45 on this year's list is Grand Junction, which the newspaper describes as "a bonanza of canyons, arches and cliffs, without the hordes of tourists."
