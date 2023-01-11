GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The 2023 edition of The New York Times' annual list spotlighting "52 Places to Go" worldwide includes a western Colorado city. Coming in at No. 45 on this year's list is Grand Junction, which the newspaper describes as "a bonanza of canyons, arches and cliffs, without the hordes of tourists."

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO