LSU Men’s Basketball fall to Florida, 67-56

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Florida, 67-56, Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide Saturday, January 14 on ESPN at 3 p.m CT.

KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 23 points. Trae Hannibal also led the team in rebounds with 12 boards.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.