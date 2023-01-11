ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Men’s Basketball fall to Florida, 67-56

By Brian Holland
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfC3b_0kARWsHW00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Florida, 67-56, Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide Saturday, January 14 on ESPN at 3 p.m CT.

KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 23 points. Trae Hannibal also led the team in rebounds with 12 boards.

Colin Castleton led the Gators with 18 points and 7 rebounds.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WGNO

Tigers on the road to take on Alabama Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers hit the road for the first of four consecutive games against ranked opponents when they travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 4 Alabama, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Tigers and Tide are scheduled for 3 p.m. in a game broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LSU’s ‘Squirrel’ Burrell named to prestigious watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU men’s track and field sprinter Sean “Squirrel” Burrell, a two-time NCAA champion, has been named to the 2023 Watch List for the prestigious Bowerman Award. The Bowerman is an annual award given to the year’s best men’s and women’s student-athletes in American collegiate track and field. It is named after […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Pair of LSU Tigers named to Freshman All-American Team

BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU standouts Will Campbell and Harold Perkins have been named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-America team, the organization announced on Thursday. The play of Campbell and Perkins was instrumental in LSU winning 10 games, reaching the SEC Championship Game and beating Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

No. 5 LSU to take on Missouri Thursday on the road

COLUMBIA, Mo. (BRPROUD) — No. 5 LSU Women’s Basketball will be on the road Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. CT to take on Missouri on the SEC Network as the Lady Tigers look to continue the best start in program history. Thursday’s game will be televised on the SEC Network with Eric Frede and Tamika […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

