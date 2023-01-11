LSU Men’s Basketball fall to Florida, 67-56
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Florida, 67-56, Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The Tigers will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Crimson Tide Saturday, January 14 on ESPN at 3 p.m CT.
KJ Williams led the Tigers in scoring tonight with 23 points. Trae Hannibal also led the team in rebounds with 12 boards.
Colin Castleton led the Gators with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
