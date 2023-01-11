ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Investigation into CPD officer leads to changes in Personal Crimes Unit

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The investigation into a Cincinnati Police officer not doing his job as a personal crimes investigator has led to changes within the department's Personal Crimes Unit. The unit investigates allegations of sexual assault and child abuse. In 2021, there was an audit of the unit that uncovered...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati sandwich manufacturer issues recall due to potential health hazard

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati-area sandwich manufacturer is recalling a number of products due to a potential health hazard. M & B Distributors, Inc. issued the voluntary recall Friday, saying that some sandwiches contain allergens not listed on the labels. Those include:. Chicken Salad Sandwich -- contains egg. Cheeseburger --...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Covington Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Main Street near West 6th Street around 11:15 a.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they have identified everyone...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hit-and-run victim dies 5 months after crash

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man critically injured in a hit-and-run in August died from his injuries Friday. Police said Brian St. Clair was struck by a white SUV while he was crossing West Liberty Street near Central Parkway late at night on August 21. Police said he outside of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Missing Dayton-area woman's SUV found in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The search for a Dayton-area woman has expanded to Middletown, where her SUV and other possessions have been found. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood on Dec. 27. She drove away in her 2014 Cadillac SRX that day. The SUV...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Study shows promising treatment tests for those with long COVID

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study on long COVID has encouraging news for those who have been struggling with symptoms. This new study did find that in many cases, symptoms of long COVID resolve within a year, but healthcare providers say the better option would be to try and prevent COVID long haulers from ever feeling this way in the first place.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Golden alert canceled for missing Boone County man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A golden alert has been canceled for a missing Union man after he returned home safely. Justin Wood, 35, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he told a family member he was going for a walk. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said he...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Tornado touches down in Williamstown, rips the roof off a home

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) - People in Northern Kentucky are coming together after a tornado in Williamstown Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grant County. It damaged several buildings, and took the roof off one home. Diane Porter says she heard the warning sirens go...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY

