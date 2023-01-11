Read full article on original website
Investigation into CPD officer leads to changes in Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The investigation into a Cincinnati Police officer not doing his job as a personal crimes investigator has led to changes within the department's Personal Crimes Unit. The unit investigates allegations of sexual assault and child abuse. In 2021, there was an audit of the unit that uncovered...
Safe and warm: Heat and water on, people back home at CMHA's Pinecrest Apartments
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - “Safe” and “warm” are two words hundreds of people did not think they would be saying so soon. They were flooded-out of their apartments in the coldest snap the Tri-State has had in decades. The heat went out and the pipes burst two days before Christmas at the Pinecrest Apartments in West Price Hill.
Deputies investigate possible threat toward West Clermont Middle School
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - West Clermont Middle School was the subject of a possible school threat on social media. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office learned of a possible threat at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The threat was made over Snapchat. Detectives tracked down the source through the Snapchat username...
Cincinnati sandwich manufacturer issues recall due to potential health hazard
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati-area sandwich manufacturer is recalling a number of products due to a potential health hazard. M & B Distributors, Inc. issued the voluntary recall Friday, saying that some sandwiches contain allergens not listed on the labels. Those include:. Chicken Salad Sandwich -- contains egg. Cheeseburger --...
Police investigating shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Covington Saturday. Officers were called to the scene on Main Street near West 6th Street around 11:15 a.m. They found one victim, who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they have identified everyone...
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
Hit-and-run victim dies 5 months after crash
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man critically injured in a hit-and-run in August died from his injuries Friday. Police said Brian St. Clair was struck by a white SUV while he was crossing West Liberty Street near Central Parkway late at night on August 21. Police said he outside of...
Missing Dayton-area woman's SUV found in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The search for a Dayton-area woman has expanded to Middletown, where her SUV and other possessions have been found. Cierra Chapman, 30, was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood on Dec. 27. She drove away in her 2014 Cadillac SRX that day. The SUV...
Local doctors testing new way to treat nighttime condition without medicine
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are struggling to find relief from a common condition that keeps people up at night, help may be on the way. Since COVID-19 hit, complaints from a common nighttime syndrome have been on the rise. It often causes pain and involuntary movement in your legs...
Study shows promising treatment tests for those with long COVID
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study on long COVID has encouraging news for those who have been struggling with symptoms. This new study did find that in many cases, symptoms of long COVID resolve within a year, but healthcare providers say the better option would be to try and prevent COVID long haulers from ever feeling this way in the first place.
3 people seriously injured in Roselawn crash, 2 in critical condition
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people are hurt and two are in critical condition after a crash in Roselawn Saturday morning. Emergency units were called to the scene on Summit Road near Reading Road around 2 a.m. Authorities say one car rear-ended another, causing it to hit two parked vehicles.
Golden alert canceled for missing Boone County man
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A golden alert has been canceled for a missing Union man after he returned home safely. Justin Wood, 35, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday when he told a family member he was going for a walk. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said he...
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
Verdin Company bells have chimed for more than 180 years in dozens of countries
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It was back in 1842 when a local company made its very first clock installation, the one there at the top of Old Saint Mary's Church. A lot of time has passed since then but that company is still ticking today. "When we turned 175 years, we...
Microsoft set to give workers unlimited time off
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Microsoft will soon allow workers to take as much time off as they want. Under the company's new "Discretional Time off" policy, salaried employees in the U.S. will not have a set number of vacation days per year. The new policy is set to begin on...
Adopt-a-Pet: The SPCA is full of puppies like Ryan and Asriel!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The SPCA Cincinnati is chock full of adorable puppies like Ryan and Asriel!. Ryan is a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a bundle of energy, but very sweet and fun. Asriel is also a two-month-old Shepherd-mix. He's a little calmer, but still loves to play. For more information, or...
'Felony Lane Gang' from NYC targets NKY banks, suspects arrested
FT. THOMAS, Ky. (WKRC) - Six men who, police say, are part of a criminal gang from the New York area, were arrested after a local bank teller alerted police. Police say the men are part of what's known as a "Felony Lane Gang." The original gang started decades ago...
Tornado touches down in Williamstown, rips the roof off a home
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WKRC) - People in Northern Kentucky are coming together after a tornado in Williamstown Thursday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Grant County. It damaged several buildings, and took the roof off one home. Diane Porter says she heard the warning sirens go...
Police looking for missing woman who walked away from mental health facility
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are looking for an endangered missing woman who walked away from a mental health facility. Kathleen Gooch was admitted to Pleasant Ridge Care Center on Wednesday for mental health issues. But she left and hasn't returned. It's unknown if she has medication with her. The 61-year-old...
Service dog feared stolen in Cincinnati reunited with Texas woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Texas woman has been reunited with her dog, who got away from her at a friend's home in Hartwell. Karen Gibson said she depends on Toby, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, due to her vision problems. Gibson last saw Toby Tuesday around 4 p.m. at a friend’s...
