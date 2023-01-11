Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Rams stay undefeated, holding Windham to just 16 points in ninth straight win
BANGOR – The Rams started off the game on a 10-0 run, the first six coming from senior Abbie Quinn, and held Windham to just 16 all game to come away with a 40-16 win. After one, Bangor led 13-6, with Quinn, Taylor Coombs, and Emmie Streams combining for all 13 first quarter points. From there, the defense did the rest- giving up just ten points in the remaining 24 minutes to take a 40-16 victory.
foxbangor.com
Warriors, Windjammers battle until final buzzer, Camden Hills heads back home with victory
NEWPORT – It wasn’t over until the scoreboard rang, but after the clock hit 0.0 on Friday night, Camden Hills left Newport and headed back to Rockport with a 55-52 win. With the loss, Nokomis falls to 6-4 with a tough week ahead. They play Mount Blue on Tuesday and host Brewer on Thursday. As for the Jammers, they are now 2-7 and hosting Morse on Monday.
foxbangor.com
Narraguagus and Woodland hoops split doubleheader at Cross Center
BANGOR – Narraguagus and Woodland split two games at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, with the Knights girls team beating Woodland 52-42, and the Dragons boys coming away with a 62-43 win. Woodland boys improve to 6-3 with the win, and they head to Jonesport Beals on Monday....
foxbangor.com
Stags defense smothers Broncos in second half, leading them to victory
HAMPDEN – It was a heavyweight battle between two Class AA North contenders on Friday, and Cheverus’s second half defense proved to be the difference, as the Stags came away with a 45-34 victory. Hampden led 25-22 at the break, but Cheverus went on an 11-0 run to...
foxbangor.com
Eagles boys leave Bangor with 57-45 victory
BANGOR – Bangor boys basketball fell to Windham, 57-45, in Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night. The Rams fall to 2-8 with the loss, and travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday before hosting Hampden Academy next Friday.
foxbangor.com
Kusnierz scores 1,000th point as Dexter defeats George Stevens at home
DEXTER – Will Kusnierz scored 37 points, including his 1,000th career point, in a 67-37 win over George Stevens on Friday. Kusnierz, the Husson committ, scored his 1,000th, 1,001st, and 1,002nd points on a three pointer off of a missed free throw in the first half. With the win, Dexter improves to 9-1 on the year, and the Eagles fall to 7-3 with the loss.
foxbangor.com
Brewer improves to 9-0 with 78-51 victory over Nokomis in regional finals rematch
BREWER – In a rematch of the Class A North championship game, Brewer was dominant, with a 78-51 victory over Nokomis at home. Brady Saunders led the way with 27 points, and Brock Flagg added 15 for the Witches. Ryder Goodwin also added a double-double in the victory. The...
foxbangor.com
Fast Break Week 6: 1-on-1 with Brewer Boys Hoops
BANGOR – For this week’s 1-on-1, Tyler Krusz sat down with Brewer boys basketball seniors Brock Flagg, Ryder Goodwin, and Brady Saunders. The Witches are 9-0 to start the season, and are looking to get back to where last year’s run ended- the Class A North Championship game.
foxbangor.com
Old Town stays perfect over John Bapst behind 21 point outing from Loring
BANGOR – The Coyotes led John Bapst 36-11 at the half, and only allowed six second half points on their way to a 55-17 victory over the Crusaders. Taylor Loring led the way for Old Town with 21 points, and Claire Gaetani added eight for John Bapst in the loss.
foxbangor.com
Hardwood Spotlight Week 6: Bangor girls hoops top AA North thanks to leadership
BANGOR – Undefeated Bangor girls basketball is not only the top team in AA North, but one of the top teams in the state of Maine. “Since we’re number one right now, every team is going to give us their best game,” senior guard Emmie Streams says. “We’ve got to be ready.”
foxbangor.com
Hampden Academy hockey survives against Camden Hills
BANGOR – Hampden Academy Broncos hockey knocked off Camden Hills on Thursday night 5-2 in a game where the score did not tell the entire story. After getting out to a 2-0 advantage in the first period off goals by Tucker Leland and Keith Brooks, Camden Hills would eventually cut the game to 3-2 heading into the third.
foxbangor.com
Black Bears confident they can get over the hump despite current skid
ORONO – On Wednesday night, Maine men’s basketball took on New Hampshire at the Cross Insurance Center, and despite holding a lead late in the first, but eventually dropping their sixth straight game. They now fall to 6-10 and 0-3 in conference play after starting the year 6-4,...
foxbangor.com
Fast moving fire takes garage in Surry
SURRY– There was a fast moving fire in a detached garage Friday morning in Surry. According to Chief Bryan McLellan, the fire broke out at around 9:55 am at 497 Toddy Pond Road and was fully involved when the first responders arrived. The garage, also a workshop, contained a...
foxbangor.com
Unsafe ice conditions cause ice fishing derby cancellations across Maine
DEXTER — Warm seasonal weather has disrupted some of Maine’s winter traditions. Ice fishing derbies across the state have been forced to cancel due to unsafe ice conditions. Organizers say that this change has been upsetting for some, because the annual events are often the biggest fundraisers of...
foxbangor.com
Building Solutions Fair will share strategies for home efficiency
BANGOR – This weekend’s upcoming free event, the “Building Solutions Fair,” will share the latest strategies for home efficiency. There will be local contractors and professionals in the fields of weatherization, heat pumps, and solar who can answer questions and make suggestions. There will also be...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament
BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
foxbangor.com
Weekend Community Calendar
Acoustic version of Open Mic with host Julia Steer, who sings for the band Sullen Eyes. All ages. No Cover, donations welcome. Take the stage or take a seat and enjoy the local talent!. Franklin Veterans Club, Franklin. 5:30 pm. Tacos, raffles, a 50/50, and a night of karaoke. Donations...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
