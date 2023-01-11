BANGOR – The Rams started off the game on a 10-0 run, the first six coming from senior Abbie Quinn, and held Windham to just 16 all game to come away with a 40-16 win. After one, Bangor led 13-6, with Quinn, Taylor Coombs, and Emmie Streams combining for all 13 first quarter points. From there, the defense did the rest- giving up just ten points in the remaining 24 minutes to take a 40-16 victory.

BANGOR, ME ・ 23 HOURS AGO