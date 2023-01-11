ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Delaware Gazette

Pacers pull away for league win

The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team took care of business early, outscoring visiting Franklin Heights 13-4 in the first quarter and 13-5 in the second en route to a lopsided 57-37 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night. Hezekiah Russell and Jake Lowman both hit three-pointers as part of the big first....
The Associated Press

Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night. Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.
PULLMAN, WA
Delaware Gazette

Coffman rallies past Liberty in OCC showdown

In a battle of two of the state’s top squads, the seventh ranked Olentangy Liberty wrestling team started fast, but visiting and sixth ranked Dublin Coffman finished with a flourish to escape with a 31-28 win Thursday night in Powell. The Shamrocks, who maintained their perch atop the OCC-Central...
POWELL, OH
Newark Advocate

Roundup: Licking Heights' Storts, Cahill win wrestling titles

Richard Storts and Landon Cahill protected their home mats Saturday, winning titles for the host Hornets during the Licking Heights Invitational. Storts (120) finished 4-0 with three pins, including against Fairfield Union's James Worthington in the final. Cahill (126) finished 4-0 with one pin, beating Whitehall's Aidan Jordan 10-3 in the final.
LICKING COUNTY, OH

