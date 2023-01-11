Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Pacers pull away for league win
The Delaware Hayes boys basketball team took care of business early, outscoring visiting Franklin Heights 13-4 in the first quarter and 13-5 in the second en route to a lopsided 57-37 OCC-Capital Division win Friday night. Hezekiah Russell and Jake Lowman both hit three-pointers as part of the big first....
Jakimovski, Rodman 3-pointers help WSU edge Stanford 60-59
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored a season-high 17 points, DJ Rodman added 15 and Washington State held off Stanford 60-59 on Saturday night. Jakimovski, who missed the first 10 games with a foot injury, was 6 of 8 from the field and matched his career best with five 3-pointers while playing a season-high 31 minutes. Rodman added four 3s for Washington State (9-10, 4-4 Pac-12), which has won four of its last five games.
Coffman rallies past Liberty in OCC showdown
In a battle of two of the state’s top squads, the seventh ranked Olentangy Liberty wrestling team started fast, but visiting and sixth ranked Dublin Coffman finished with a flourish to escape with a 31-28 win Thursday night in Powell. The Shamrocks, who maintained their perch atop the OCC-Central...
Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle
The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana. It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was...
The Hockey News
Bruins Sign Pavel Zacha to Four-Year Extension
The Boston Bruins have signed forward Pavel Zacha to a four-year contract extension.
Roundup: Licking Heights' Storts, Cahill win wrestling titles
Richard Storts and Landon Cahill protected their home mats Saturday, winning titles for the host Hornets during the Licking Heights Invitational. Storts (120) finished 4-0 with three pins, including against Fairfield Union's James Worthington in the final. Cahill (126) finished 4-0 with one pin, beating Whitehall's Aidan Jordan 10-3 in the final.
