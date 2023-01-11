ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rams stay undefeated, holding Windham to just 16 points in ninth straight win

BANGOR – The Rams started off the game on a 10-0 run, the first six coming from senior Abbie Quinn, and held Windham to just 16 all game to come away with a 40-16 win. After one, Bangor led 13-6, with Quinn, Taylor Coombs, and Emmie Streams combining for all 13 first quarter points. From there, the defense did the rest- giving up just ten points in the remaining 24 minutes to take a 40-16 victory.
BANGOR, ME
Eagles boys leave Bangor with 57-45 victory

BANGOR – Bangor boys basketball fell to Windham, 57-45, in Red Barry Gymnasium on Friday night. The Rams fall to 2-8 with the loss, and travel to Skowhegan on Tuesday before hosting Hampden Academy next Friday.
BANGOR, ME
Warriors, Windjammers battle until final buzzer, Camden Hills heads back home with victory

NEWPORT – It wasn’t over until the scoreboard rang, but after the clock hit 0.0 on Friday night, Camden Hills left Newport and headed back to Rockport with a 55-52 win. With the loss, Nokomis falls to 6-4 with a tough week ahead. They play Mount Blue on Tuesday and host Brewer on Thursday. As for the Jammers, they are now 2-7 and hosting Morse on Monday.
NEWPORT, ME
Kusnierz scores 1,000th point as Dexter defeats George Stevens at home

DEXTER – Will Kusnierz scored 37 points, including his 1,000th career point, in a 67-37 win over George Stevens on Friday. Kusnierz, the Husson committ, scored his 1,000th, 1,001st, and 1,002nd points on a three pointer off of a missed free throw in the first half. With the win, Dexter improves to 9-1 on the year, and the Eagles fall to 7-3 with the loss.
DEXTER, ME
Narraguagus and Woodland hoops split doubleheader at Cross Center

BANGOR – Narraguagus and Woodland split two games at the Cross Insurance Center on Friday, with the Knights girls team beating Woodland 52-42, and the Dragons boys coming away with a 62-43 win. Woodland boys improve to 6-3 with the win, and they head to Jonesport Beals on Monday....
HARRINGTON, ME
Fast Break Week 6: 1-on-1 with Brewer Boys Hoops

BANGOR – For this week’s 1-on-1, Tyler Krusz sat down with Brewer boys basketball seniors Brock Flagg, Ryder Goodwin, and Brady Saunders. The Witches are 9-0 to start the season, and are looking to get back to where last year’s run ended- the Class A North Championship game.
BREWER, ME
Black Bears confident they can get over the hump despite current skid

ORONO – On Wednesday night, Maine men’s basketball took on New Hampshire at the Cross Insurance Center, and despite holding a lead late in the first, but eventually dropping their sixth straight game. They now fall to 6-10 and 0-3 in conference play after starting the year 6-4,...
ORONO, ME
Bangor Mall Pokémon tournament

BANGOR — On January 14, Pokémon fans came together at the Bangor Mall to take part in a new annual tournament to celebrate the billion dollar franchise. The event, hosted by the Bangor Comic and Toy Con and Galactic Comics and Collectibles, is both a competition and a place for newcomers to learn how to play the card-trading game.
BANGOR, ME
Fast moving fire takes garage in Surry

SURRY– There was a fast moving fire in a detached garage Friday morning in Surry. According to Chief Bryan McLellan, the fire broke out at around 9:55 am at 497 Toddy Pond Road and was fully involved when the first responders arrived. The garage, also a workshop, contained a...
SURRY, ME
Unsafe ice conditions cause ice fishing derby cancellations across Maine

DEXTER — Warm seasonal weather has disrupted some of Maine’s winter traditions. Ice fishing derbies across the state have been forced to cancel due to unsafe ice conditions. Organizers say that this change has been upsetting for some, because the annual events are often the biggest fundraisers of...
DEXTER, ME
Building Solutions Fair will share strategies for home efficiency

BANGOR – This weekend’s upcoming free event, the “Building Solutions Fair,” will share the latest strategies for home efficiency. There will be local contractors and professionals in the fields of weatherization, heat pumps, and solar who can answer questions and make suggestions. There will also be...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Weekend Community Calendar

Acoustic version of Open Mic with host Julia Steer, who sings for the band Sullen Eyes. All ages. No Cover, donations welcome. Take the stage or take a seat and enjoy the local talent!. Franklin Veterans Club, Franklin. 5:30 pm. Tacos, raffles, a 50/50, and a night of karaoke. Donations...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor man sentenced for Spring 2022 burglaries

BANGOR– A Bangor man will spend two and a half years in jail in connection with a string of burglaries in the downtown Bangor area that happened last spring. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to a long list of charges – including burglary of thirteen businesses, felony possession of methamphetamine and misuse of a credit card.
BANGOR, ME

