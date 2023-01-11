Read full article on original website
Hoosier Republican Seeks To End State Income Tax For Active Duty Military
STATEHOUSE — Among the many bills being considered this legislative session, one bill aims to alleviate the tax burden on active duty military members stationed here in the Hoosier state. HB 1034 filed by State Rep. Randy Frye, who represents a portion of southeast Indiana in the Indiana House,...
Many Illinois sheriff’s departments vow to defy state assault weapons ban
Guy talks about the Illinois Assault Weapons Ban that Governor Pritzker just passed into law, and how many of the more rural Illinois county Sheriffs and District Attorney’s will not be enforcing this law. Several county sheriffs have come out and said ‘I will not not enforce this in...
Fiscal Responsibility & Workforce Development – House Rs Lay Out Their Legislative Agenda
STATEWIDE — Just about everyone has had their say when it comes to their agenda for the 2023 legislative session, except for Republicans. On Thursday, Republican Todd Huston, Speaker of the Indiana House laid out the goals and ideas pushing Indiana Republicans through this legislative session. “Obviously, our first...
House Bill 1143 wants to make “Hoosier” official, and the origins settled
Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, has filed House Bill 1143 to establish “The Hoosier State” as Indiana’s official nickname. Prescott’s bill affirms that Harry Hoosier is the namesake of the state. Harry Hoosier was born into slavery before becoming a Methodist minister in the 1770s. Prescott...
Indiana Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Woman Who Murdered Her Stepdaughter
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence for a woman convicted of murdering her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s legal team argued that she killed 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in an act of “sudden heat” and should’ve been convicted of something less than murder. Skylea’s body was found in a trash bag near the family’s house in 2019. Prosecutors say Amanda killed Skylea after a fight over a stolen bracelet and later hid the body.
