ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
WIBC.com

Indiana Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentence for Woman Who Murdered Her Stepdaughter

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence for a woman convicted of murdering her stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s legal team argued that she killed 10-year-old Skylea Carmack in an act of “sudden heat” and should’ve been convicted of something less than murder. Skylea’s body was found in a trash bag near the family’s house in 2019. Prosecutors say Amanda killed Skylea after a fight over a stolen bracelet and later hid the body.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy