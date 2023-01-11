An instant classic: Scottie Sari produces loud roar as Southern wrestling upends No. 1 CBA

STAFFORD - The roar that came out of the home stands Tuesday night at Southern Regional High School when referee John Fiorentino slapped the mat to signify sophomore 126-pounder Scottie Sari's pin in the second part of tiebreaker period No. 1 against Christian Brothers Academy's A.J. Falcone could probably be heard several miles away.

Sari's pin coupled with a key win by freshman 120-pounder Attilla Vigilante, the ability of the Rams to save bonus points in key spots and a match-clinching win by senior Cole Velardi in the final bout at 175 pounds enabled the Rams to record a 27-25 victory in an instant classic.

Southern (7-0) entered the match ranked No. 2 in the Asbury Park Press Top 10 and No. 7 in the New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association Top 20. CBA (4-7) was ranked No. 1 in the APP Top 10 and No. 6 in the NJWWA Top 20.

But, back to the roar after Sari's pin. The sound was reminiscent of what's been heard from Phillipsburg fans through the years.

Residents in the Long Beach Island towns of Surf City, Harvey Cedars, Ship Bottom and Beach Haven may have been by startled by the noise coming from Stafford. It sounded like a freight train.

"I usually try not to do anything too cocky, but I couldn't help myself. I fell into my coaches arms. I was so excited,'' Sari said of his own reaction.

Southern coach Dan Roy, who always wears his heart on his sleeve during a match, said the crowd's reaction "lifted the entire building.

"It lifted this team. It got us going. Sometimes, you are just looking for that one match to just spark you,'' he said.

Velardi said the reaction by Southern fans was typical.

"It was amazing,'' Velardi said. "There is no place better than hear. Southern always packs the gym.''

Falcone, the Region 6 fifth-place finisher at 132 last season, had ridden Sari out in the first part of the tiebreaker period of a bout that was tied 1-1.

He then tried a granby roll from bottom in an attempt to get out when Sari, a returning region qualifier, caught him and pancaked him to his back as the Southern coaches and wrestlers celebrated at the same time the roar came.

"It felt really cool to be able to do that for my team,'' Sari said. "Everyone got really hyped up and it made me feel awesome.''

Sari's pin gave Southern its first lead of the night at 15-12 at the halfway point of the match.

Two-time state top three finisher Conor Collins followed with a quick pin in the 132-pound bout to make it 21-12 and give the Rams the cushion they needed to survive CBA's gauntlet of four state top four finishers who took the mat from 138-165.

Velardi gets chance to play hero

With CBA ahead 25-24 after Southern had allowed just one bonus points in defeats to returning state fourth-place finisher Alex Nini (138), returning state runner-up Julian George (150) and returning state third-place finishers Tyler Barrett (157) and Zander Silva (165), Velardi clinched it with a 6-1 win over Anthony Lawrence.

"I was just trying to stay calm,'' Velardi, a returning state fifth-place finisher, said. "I just wanted to keep focus and not get caught up in the hype. I knew what I had to do.''

What Sari, Vigliante had done with their wins and and what Wyatt Stout (138), Matt Henrich (150), Nick Bennet (157) and Mitch Bivona had done in limiting bonus point damage, put Velardi in a position where he all he needed to do was grind out a decision and not go for bonus points.

"It made my job easier,'' Velardi said.

It was not the first time Velardi had won a big match for Southern in the final bout. His pin against Howell in 2020 gave the Rams the NJSIAA South Group 5 championship on their way to the Group 5 title.

"I've been in this position a lot. There have been a lot of big matches that have come down to me,'' Velardi said.

What it means

Southern, which wrestled a non-public school for the first time in many years, will take over the No. 1 spot in the APP Top 10. CBA, which hosts Howell Wednesday night in a key Shore Conference Class A North match, will drop to No. 2.

Key bout No. 2

CBA was leading 12-6 after a pin by freshman Robert Duffy in the 113-pound bout. Southern needed a lift and Vigilante provided the first spark of the night with a 6-2 win over Tyler Venet, last year's Region 6 champion at 106 pounds.

Vigliante got a takedown in the first period, rode Venet out in the second period, got another takedown in the third period and then reversed Venet in the final seconds after Venet had reversed him.

"He (Vigilante) just keeps wrestling.'' Roy said. "He doesn't give up in positions. He's always fighting. He was in a couple of tough positions and the kid (Venet) is pretty tough on top. He (Vigilante) just kept fighting until he scored.

A GREAT ADVERTISEMENT FOR WRESTLING

Both Southern and CBA showed how great this sport can be when it is wrestled at the high level it was wrestled at Tuesday night.

"This is great for wrestling,'' Roy said. "There were over a thousand people here. I came here before the match started and I just felt the energy of this crowd. Anyone who just saw this and was a part of it had to just say it was awesome.''

The packed stands on both sides of the gym and the enthusiasm the fans showed toward cheering for their team also showed that the sport - even though there are problems with the lack of wrestlers in some programs, too many forfeits and some matches that turn into pin-fest - is not dying.

"New Jersey is a big wrestling state. It supports wrestling,'' Roy said. "I think, with starting the girls up, it's going to make it even more popular. Now, you're going to have more people at the matches.''

The bottom line: Wrestling needs nights like this. It needs matches between really good teams where points are hard to come by - not matches that end in an hour or good matches that are buried in quad meets.

There were seven returning state medal winners (four from CBA and three from Southern) and 15 state qualifiers (eight from CBA and seven from Southern) in action in this match.

There was also some lineup maneuvering by CBA, as it weighed in both George and Silva up a weight and inserted at 144.

"People have to be willing to put themselves out there and wrestle,'' Roy said. "We got better tonight.''

Up next

Southern will wrestle at Central Wednesday night in a Shore Conference Class A South match and then at the Escape The Rock Tournament Saturday and Sunday at Council Rock South (Pa.) High School.

CBA will host Howell Wednesday night and then in the Escape The Rock Tournament.

Southern 27, CBA 25

190: Nick Stump (CBA) d. Collin French 6-1.

215: Riley O'Boyle (S) d. Peter Grippo 9-3.

HWT: Robert Canterino (CBA) d. Anthony Evangelista 3-0

106: Anthony Mason (S) d. Alex Provines 9-3.

113: Robert Duffy (CBA) p. Sam Pari :39.

120: Atilla Vigliante (S) d. Tyler Venet 6-2.

126: Scottie Sari (S) p. A.J. Falcone 7:44 (tiebreaker period No. 1).

132: Conor Collins (S) p. Justin Young :39.

138: Alex Nini (CBA) d. Wyatt Stout 10-6.

144 : Hayden Hochstrasser (S) d. James Jakub 8-3.

150: Julian George (CBA) d. Matt Henrich 4-2.

157: Tyler Barrett (CBA) d. Nick Bennet 1-0.

165: Zander Silva (CBA) md. Mitch Bivona 11-2.

175: Cole Velardi (S) d. Anthony Lawrence 6-1

