Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle
The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana. It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was...
Y-105FM
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://y105fm.com
Comments / 0