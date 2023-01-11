Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrews Osborne Academy 48, Elyria Open Door 22
Anna 24, Jackson Center 18
Ashland Crestview 44, Coldwater 36
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 45
Bellbrook 55, Huber Hts. Wayne 49
Bellville Clear Fork 53, Lexington 44
Bloom-Carroll 39, Baltimore Liberty Union 35
Bluffton 45, Elida 39
Canal Winchester 73, Delaware Hayes 42
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, London 27
Carey 58, Attica Seneca E. 42
Cin. Hughes 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 47
Cin. St. Ursula 36, Seton 33
Circleville 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 40
Collins Western Reserve 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 47
Cols. Bexley 59, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 43
Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28
Convoy Crestview 44, Coldwater 36
Day. Meadowdale 59, Cols. Cristo Rey 10
Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 34
Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Shawnee 47
Dublin Coffman 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 48
Edgerton 58, Pioneer N. Central 25
Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 21
Genoa Christian 61, Granville Christian 47
Grove City 53, Hilliard Davidson 21
Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 55, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 44
Hicksville 37, Gorham Fayette 25
Huron 56, Oak Harbor 29
Kalida 44, Delphos St. John’s 15
Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Medina Christian Academy 9
Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46, Thomas Worthington 32
Loveland 37, Cin. Winton Woods 36
Mansfield Madison 46, Ashland Crestview 37
Marysville 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32
Mentor Lake Cath. 44, Cornerstone Christian 30
Miller City 52, McComb 31
Minster 47, Celina 22
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32
Newark 57, Pickerington N. 37
Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 20
Pemberville Eastwood 60, Maumee 48
Pettisville 38, Tol. Ottawa Hills 23
Pickerington Cent. 55, New Albany 22
Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Jerome 34
Russia 68, Sidney Fairlawn 11
Smithville 38, Dalton 35
Stryker 45, Archbold 32
Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Millersport 27
Sycamore Mohawk 47, Bucyrus 34
Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Ansonia 21
Upper Sandusky 41, Bucyrus Wynford 36
Ursuline Academy 57, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 54, OT
Van Buren 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36
Van Wert 63, Paulding 26
Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Antwerp 58, OT
Waynesfield-Goshen 52, DeGraff Riverside 43
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 68, Caldwell 37
Worthington Christian 71, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43
