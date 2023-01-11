ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrews Osborne Academy 48, Elyria Open Door 22

Anna 24, Jackson Center 18

Ashland Crestview 44, Coldwater 36

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Amanda-Clearcreek 45

Bellbrook 55, Huber Hts. Wayne 49

Bellville Clear Fork 53, Lexington 44

Bloom-Carroll 39, Baltimore Liberty Union 35

Bluffton 45, Elida 39

Canal Winchester 73, Delaware Hayes 42

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, London 27

Carey 58, Attica Seneca E. 42

Cin. Hughes 52, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

Cin. St. Ursula 36, Seton 33

Circleville 45, Lancaster Fairfield Union 40

Collins Western Reserve 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 47

Cols. Bexley 59, Gahanna Cols. Academy 30

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 48, Circleville Logan Elm 43

Cols. Upper Arlington 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 28

Convoy Crestview 44, Coldwater 36

Day. Meadowdale 59, Cols. Cristo Rey 10

Defiance Ayersville 43, Holgate 34

Delphos Jefferson 68, Lima Shawnee 47

Dublin Coffman 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 48

Edgerton 58, Pioneer N. Central 25

Ft. Loramie 57, Botkins 21

Genoa Christian 61, Granville Christian 47

Grove City 53, Hilliard Davidson 21

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 55, Reimer Road Baptist Christian 44

Hicksville 37, Gorham Fayette 25

Huron 56, Oak Harbor 29

Kalida 44, Delphos St. John’s 15

Kidron Cent. Christian 45, Medina Christian Academy 9

Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 46, Thomas Worthington 32

Loveland 37, Cin. Winton Woods 36

Mansfield Madison 46, Ashland Crestview 37

Marysville 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 32

Mentor Lake Cath. 44, Cornerstone Christian 30

Miller City 52, McComb 31

Minster 47, Celina 22

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 32

Newark 57, Pickerington N. 37

Ottoville 61, Pandora-Gilboa 20

Pemberville Eastwood 60, Maumee 48

Pettisville 38, Tol. Ottawa Hills 23

Pickerington Cent. 55, New Albany 22

Powell Olentangy Liberty 58, Dublin Jerome 34

Russia 68, Sidney Fairlawn 11

Smithville 38, Dalton 35

Stryker 45, Archbold 32

Sugar Grove Berne Union 62, Millersport 27

Sycamore Mohawk 47, Bucyrus 34

Union City Mississinawa Valley 53, Ansonia 21

Upper Sandusky 41, Bucyrus Wynford 36

Ursuline Academy 57, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 54, OT

Van Buren 45, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36

Van Wert 63, Paulding 26

Van Wert Lincolnview 62, Antwerp 58, OT

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, DeGraff Riverside 43

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 68, Caldwell 37

Worthington Christian 71, Cols. Grandview Hts. 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Newark Advocate

Roundup: Licking Heights' Storts, Cahill win wrestling titles

Richard Storts and Landon Cahill protected their home mats Saturday, winning titles for the host Hornets during the Licking Heights Invitational. Storts (120) finished 4-0 with three pins, including against Fairfield Union's James Worthington in the final. Cahill (126) finished 4-0 with one pin, beating Whitehall's Aidan Jordan 10-3 in the final.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

