Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 63, New Hope-Solebury High School 23
Abington Heights 52, Valley View 38
Academy of the New Church 61, Shipley 56
Aliquippa 62, Northgate 51
Allentown Central Catholic 53, East Stroudsburg North 52
Altoona 71, Chambersburg 66
Armstrong 41, Fox Chapel 39
Avella 51, Cornell 31
Baldwin 72, Norwin 48
Bayard Rustin High School 50, Oxford 43
Beaver Falls 64, Freedom Area 27
Benjamin Franklin 69, Parkway West 18
Bensalem 45, Central Bucks West 39
Berwick 60, Wyoming Valley West 45
Bethel Park 81, Connellsville 57
Bethlehem Freedom 50, Allentown Dieruff 48
Bethlehem Liberty 62, Easton 32
Bishop Canevin 67, Propel Braddock Hills 62
Bishop McCort 71, Central Cambria 40
Bishop Shanahan 68, Downingtown East 60
Blackhawk 66, Ambridge 53
Blacklick Valley 43, Ferndale 17
Blue Ridge 59, Elk Lake 49
Brandywine Heights 63, Kutztown 33
Brashear 51, Pittsburgh Obama 47
Burgettstown 73, Bentworth 58
Butler 63, North Allegheny 50
Cambria Heights 56, Purchase Line 44
Cambridge Springs 50, Maplewood 18
Carbondale 49, Lakeland 46
Carlynton 65, Rochester 47
Carmichaels 77, Frazier 59
Carrick 57, Westinghouse 55
Central Bucks East 50, Harry S. Truman 22
Central Bucks South 55, Council Rock South 43
Central Dauphin 50, Carlisle 46
Charleroi 72, Bethlehem Center 33
Chester 73, Academy Park 59
Chichester 67, Sun Valley 59
Church Farm School 62, Valley Forge Military 31
Cocalico 54, ELCO 45
Cochranton 57, Conneaut Area 33
Columbia County Christian 90, Belleville Mennonite 26
Conestoga Christian 60, Alliance Christian 51
Cumberland Valley 60, Harrisburg 30
Dallas 55, Tunkhannock 49
Deer Lakes 87, Apollo-Ridge 33
Delaware County Christian School 79, Faith Christian Academy 68
Delaware Valley 51, Honesdale 34
Delaware Valley Classical School, Del. 70, Avon Grove Charter 62
Derry 47, Valley 38
Dobbins 61, Vaux Big Picture 48
Downingtown East 65, West Chester East 48
Downingtown West 65, West Chester East 48
Dunmore 68, Susquehanna 26
East Pennsboro 70, Camp Hill 62
East Stroudsburg South 50, Whitehall 46
Eden Christian 69, Propel Montour High School 10
Eisenhower 57, Saegertown 55
Elizabeth Forward 82, Albert Gallatin 73
Emmaus 57, Pleasant Valley 49
Erie 76, General McLane 58
Erie Cathedral Prep 71, Fort Leboeuf 26
Erie First Christian Academy 64, North East 60
Erie McDowell 56, Harbor Creek 49
Fairview 60, Northwestern 28
Farrell 74, Sharpsville 39
Fels 70, Bodine 41
Fleetwood 48, Wyomissing 31
Forest City 64, Mountain View 34
Fort Cherry 54, Chartiers-Houston High School 48
Frankford 45, Philadelphia George Washington 40
Franklin Learning Center 59, Mastbaum 55
Franklin Regional 52, Greater Latrobe 39
Franklin Towne Charter 52, GAMP 41
Friends Select 47, Westtown 45
Garden Spot 58, Warwick 56
Garnet Valley 45, Springfield 34
Gateway 65, Kiski Area 34
Geibel Catholic 93, Mapletown 66
George School 79, Friends Central 57
Gettysburg 57, Northern York 46
Girard 64, Mercyhurst Prep 52
Gratz 66, Sankofa Freedom 40
Greenwood 62, Millersburg 37
Grove City 62, Meadville 40
Halifax 63, St. Joseph’s Catholic 57
Hampton 63, Freeport 35
Hanover 50, Biglerville 44
Hardy Williams 52, Edison 47
Hatboro-Horsham 50, Springfield Montco 47
Haverford 49, Penncrest 45
Hazleton Area 49, Crestwood 41
Hempfield 81, Lancaster McCaskey 55
Hempfield Area 46, Canon-McMillan 44
Hershey 59, Mifflin County 33
Highlands 95, Greensburg Salem 28
Hill-Freedman 69, Nueva Esperanza 60
Holy Redeemer 62, Wyoming Area 47
Imani Christian Academy 110, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 77
Imhotep Charter 77, Philadelphia MC&S 68
Jamestown 83, George Jr. Republic 41
Jeannette 39, Clairton 34
Jefferson-Morgan 60, Cal 52
Jenkintown 67, Morrisville 33
Knoch 62, Indiana 59
Lakeview 54, Commodore Perry 22
Latin Charter 51, Engineering And Science 48
Laurel 44, Sewickley Academy 42
Laurel Highlands 69, Belle Vernon 64
Life Center Academy, N.J. 94, Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 37
Lincoln Park Charter 84, Hopewell 62
Linville Hill 63, High Point 48
Littlestown 52, York Catholic 41
Lower Merion 71, Marple Newtown 57
Manheim Central 58, Solanco 43
Marion Center 59, Homer-Center 57
Maritime Academy 69, Belmont Charter 34
Mars 49, South Fayette 48
Masterman 50, Freire Charter 43
McGuffey 42, Brownsville 36
McKeesport 65, Penn-Trafford 59
Mechanicsburg 63, Palmyra 54
Middletown 57, Susquehanna Township 43
Mohawk 66, Elwood City Riverside 31
Monessen 74, West Greene 47
Moon 54, Chartiers Valley 46
Mount Lebanon 74, Upper St. Clair 69, OT
Nanticoke Area 63, Lake-Lehman 38
Neshannock 79, New Brighton 34
Norristown 62, Pope John Paul II 46
North Hills 77, West Allegheny 45
North Penn 48, Council Rock North 43
North Pocono 61, Scranton Prep 53
Northern Cambria 49, Penns Manor 42
Octorara 56, Lampeter-Strasburg 45
Oil City 53, Greenville 36
Otto-Eldred 68, Austin 23
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 53, South Park 26
Overbrook 85, Mastery Charter North 73
Parkland 60, Stroudsburg 40
Penn Charter 53, Haverford School 48
Penn Hills 54, Shaler 46
Penn Manor 65, Lebanon 39
Penn Wood 81, Interboro 46
Pennridge 65, Neshaminy 62
Pennsbury 45, Souderton 33
Perkiomen Valley 46, Phoenixville 45
Phil-Montgomery Christian 38, Bristol 31
Philadelphia Central 69, South Philadelphia 43
Philadelphia Northeast 56, Martin Luther King 52
Pine-Richland 59, Seneca Valley 58
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 56, New Castle 45
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 37, Winchester Thurston 32
Pittsburgh North Catholic 74, Central Valley 63
Plum 58, Woodland Hills 52
Plumstead Christian 61, Renaissance Academy 34
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Lower Moreland 35
Pottstown 66, Boyertown 58
Quaker Valley 59, Avonworth 39
Quakertown 61, William Tennent 59
Reading 77, Muhlenberg 60
Red Land 61, Cedar Cliff 38
Ridgway 57, Brockway 15
Riverside 51, Old Forge 49
Roxborough 65, Sayre 59
SLA Beeber 62, Tacony Academy 40
SLA Beeber 66, Rush 48
Scranton Holy Cross 59, Mid Valley 47
Seneca 67, Iroquois 42
Serra Catholic 82, Riverview 79
Seton-LaSalle 64, Brentwood 55
Shady Side Academy 78, Ligonier Valley 52
Shenango 70, South Side 44
Slippery Rock 44, Moniteau 31
South Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 47
Southern Fulton 57, Northern Bedford 24
Spring-Ford 54, Pottsgrove 32
Springdale 69, Leechburg 65
Springside Chestnut Hill 64, Germantown Academy 54
Steel Valley 86, Sto-Rox 47
String Theory Schools 65, High School of the Future 43
Summit Academy 66, St. Joseph 65
TECH Freire Charter 68, Swenson 54
Taylor Allderdice 75, Perry Traditional Academy 32
The City School 63, Girard College 38
Thomas Jefferson 61, Trinity 59
Twin Valley 59, Daniel Boone 58
Union Area 72, Western Beaver 38
Union City 55, Youngsville 32
Uniontown 85, Southmoreland 40
Upper Darby 74, Strath Haven 52
Upper Dauphin 49, Juniata 48
Upper Dublin 59, Upper Moreland 47
Wallenpaupack 56, Western Wayne 31
Washington 65, Waynesburg Central 21
Waynesboro 57, Greencastle Antrim 36
West Lawn Wilson 55, Governor Mifflin 44
West Philadelphia 71, Abraham Lincoln 43
West Scranton 60, Scranton 48
Windber 67, North Star 49
Wissahickon 63, Cheltenham 43
York 60, Spring Grove 36
York Suburban 47, Eastern York 35
Yough 75, Mount Pleasant 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
