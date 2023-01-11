Tuesday’s Scores

Richard Storts and Landon Cahill protected their home mats Saturday, winning titles for the host Hornets during the Licking Heights Invitational. Storts (120) finished 4-0 with three pins, including against Fairfield Union's James Worthington in the final. Cahill (126) finished 4-0 with one pin, beating Whitehall's Aidan Jordan 10-3 in the final.

