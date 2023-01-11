ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Embiid scores 36 points, Harden has triple-double for 76ers

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RY7BV_0kARTQrv00
1 of 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid says if he can walk, he can play.

With an injured left foot feeling better, Embiid got to put the hurt on the Detroit Pistons.

Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Pistons 147-116 on Tuesday night.

“We didn’t want to mess around,” Embiid said. “I wanted to make sure that we were all together and on the same page that it was going to be a three-quarter game.”

Harden did his part and finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds — in three quarters.

Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season’s NBA scoring champion. Embiid is chasing a second straight scoring crown — his 33.5 average entering the game was just a tick behind Dallas’ Luka Doncic’s 34.0 average — and he’s trying to pass Wilt Chamberlain (33.5; 1965-66) for highest season-scoring average in team history.

Embiid might even set the marks in braids.

“Just wanted to change things up,” he said, laughing.

Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers’ victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half. The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Sixers have done their part in putting Detroit there. The 76ers beat the Pistons 123-111 on Sunday.

This was only seventh time all season their regular lineup of Embiid, Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker and Tobias Harris started the game. The Sixers won for the 13th time in 16 games.

“It’s a lineup that we’re still evaluating defensively,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Clearly, it’s a good offensive lineup. We just haven’t seen it a lot. We’ve had no ‘in-a-rows’ where they played six, seven, eight, nine in a row.”

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for the Pistons.

Harden got his triple-double in only 26 minutes, 2 seconds of playing time, his fastest time at securing that feat.

Maxey hit a 3 for a 38-29 lead in front of the Pistons bench and coach Dwane Casey tossed his hands in the air and called for a timeout.

Whatever was drawn up, it didn’t work: Philadelphia came out of the timeout and scored the next 10 points. The 76ers scored 42 points in the third and sat their starters in the fourth.

Some of the final numbers came straight out of a bad pickup game in the park.

The Sixers needed only 11 3-pointers to reach their fifth-highest total since the 1976-77 NBA-ABA merger. The 76ers scored a whopping 82 points in the paint and shot 61% overall from the floor.

Maxey scored 16 points. Harris had 14 points and was a plus-40 in 27 minutes.

“We know how dominant we are. We know how great we can be,” Harris said.

GROWING PAINS

The Pistons have won just 11 games in yet another difficult season under Casey.

“I can see the growth on a daily, game-to-game basis. but then I have to come in and explain to everybody why we didn’t win. and that’s what’s tough,” Casey said. “The easy part, the fun part is the daily, in the laboratory, coaching, teaching, film sessions, watching guys grow, listen to questions.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: Isaiah Stewart (left shoulder soreness) was a late scratch. Former 76er Nerlens Noel got the start.

76ers: Harden leads the NBA with five games of at least 15 assists. It’s the most for any 76er since Mo Cheeks had five in 1987-88.

Pistons: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.

76ers: Host the Thunder on Thursday night.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Young scores 29, Murray 27 as Hawks beat Raptors 114-103

TORONTO (AP) — Trae Young scored 29 points, Dejounte Murray had 27 and the Atlanta Hawks never trailed in a 114-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. “We just want to continue to grow and get better, game by game,” Young said. “It’s not going to be great every night, but we’ll definitely have nights like tonight where we can control the game and take over when we need to.” Onyeka Okongwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and AJ Griffin came off the bench to score 13 as the Hawks won for the third time in four games after losing five of their previous six. Atlanta won at Indiana on Friday on a last-second basket by John Collins. “This is probably our best road trip,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “I know it’s only two games, but to go into Indiana and win there, and Toronto is always a tough place to play on a back-to-back.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both scored 19 points for Cleveland, and Darius Garland added 15. Donovan Mitchell, who was questionable for Saturday’s game with an illness, finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.
The Associated Press

Morant's slam in Indy highlights Grizzlies' 9th straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points, 10 assists and another ferocious dunk, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Indiana Pacers 130-112 on Saturday night to extend the NBA’s longest current winning streak to nine games. Desmond Bane scored 25 points to lead the Grizzlies, who tied Denver for the Western Conference’s best record at 29-13. Neither Bane nor Morant was needed in the fourth quarter. Morant’s soaring slam over Jalen Smith made it a 20-point game with 4:20 left in the third, and Memphis led by as much as 34 in the fourth. Asked if the dunk was his best, Morant said, “Yeah, easy” because of the difficulty, then added, “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 points for the Hornets, who’ve lost seven of eight games. Brogdon’s 30 points were six shy of his career high. He was pressed into more playing time coming off the bench when Derrick White left with a neck injury in the first five minutes of the game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Grzelcyk breaks tie late, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 76 seconds left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its first lead at 3-2 on A.J Greer’s goal midway through the second period. But Auston Matthews, returning from an undisclosed injury that cost him two games, tied it for Toronto early in the third. It stayed that way until Grzelcyk slapped the puck through a screen and into the net. Toronto goalie Matt Murray complained that he had been interfered with, but there was no challenge. Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for Boston, and Linus Ullmark stopped 18 shots. The Bruins have the NHL’s best record — 11 points ahead of Atlantic Division rival Toronto.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy