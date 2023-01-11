Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
49ers get fired up after Johnathan Abram twists Deebo Samuel's ankle
The 49ers turned up the intensity in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-23 win over the Seahawks, after Seattle safety Johnathan Abram twisted Deebo Samuel’s ankle after a play.
Michael Vick Wants Lamar Jackson to Play Through Injury
He gave Jackson some tough love during his television appearance. The Ravens ruled out Lamar Jackson for his team’s wild-card matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night, and with it being his sixth straight game sidelined, fans have grown restless and have argued that he should play through the pain in the do or die contest. You can add Michael Vick to that list.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
How Tom Brady Has Performed as an Underdog
Tom Brady will be a home underdog in the playoffs for the first time in his career Monday night against the Cowboys and has fared well as an underdog in his career. There’s a first time for everything—even for a 45-year-old quarterback. When Tom Brady takes the field...
Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle
The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana. It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was...
Report: Sean McVay to Return to Rams in 2023
There’s been uncertainty about his future since after the Rams’ win at Super Bowl LVI. Rams coach Sean McVay has told members of the organization that he plans to return to the team for a seventh season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. McVay’s long-term future with the team...
Giants OC among Panthers interviews for HC search
Kafka began his NFL coaching career in 2017 as the Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Quality Control Coach under Andy Reid, eventually being promoted to Quarterbacks coach, and was highly influential in turning Patrick Mahomes into an MVP. Giants OC among Panthers interviews for HC search. Kafka began his NFL coaching...
Spurs Shatter NBA Single-Game Attendance Record vs. Warriors
San Antonio packed the Alamodome to break Atlanta’s 25-year-old record. It’s been nearly a decade since the Spurs won the most recent of their five NBA championships, but the franchise still clearly has the support of its community. San Antonio set a new NBA record for single-game attendance...
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand
It appears that the former Cardinals coach will be in Southeast Asia for the foreseeable future. Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury could be a hot commodity this offseason as several teams will be looking for an offensive mind like the one he has. But evidently, he may not have any interest in returning to coaching—or the country—right now.
Michigan’s Decision to Tweet Jim Harbaugh’s Recent Statement Backfires
The Wolverines coach’s future at the university has been a big topic of discussion in recent days. A curiously-timed social media exchange between Jim Harbaugh and Michigan sent the college football world into an uproar on Thursday as speculation continues to swirl surrounding the football coach’s future at the university.
