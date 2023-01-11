Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
NFL Wild-Card Weekend Picks From the MMQB Staff
Our writers and editors pick a winner in all six games on the opening weekend of the playoffs. The playoffs have arrived, and with them come six games on a jam-packed wild-card weekend. Our staff has already filled out brackets all the way through Super Bowl LVII, but here are our wild-card picks for those of you who have been following our picks competition all season.
Commanders Plan to Make Sam Howell Starting QB in 2023, per Report
The rookie started one game for Washington in 2022. The Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner, and that search may be revealing a key part of their 2023 offseason. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports Washington is telling coordinator candidates that the team plans on Sam Howell entering the offseason as the “likely” starting quarterback in 2023.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Packers’ GM Discusses Rodgers’s Upcoming Retirement Decision
Green Bay will give Rodgers space to decide his future, but there’s no doubt they want him back under center. After a season filled with offensive struggles and lack of team success, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal regarding his future despite signing a three-year, $150 million contract extension last March.
Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy got flushed out of the pocket, spun back the other direction and found a wide-open Elijah Mitchell for the score that put San Francisco in control for good. Purdy answered another test and delivered another sterling performance in a remarkable rookie season...
Notre Dame stays active on recruiting trail, offers instate 2024 offensive tackle
The Notre Dame football staff is not taking the holiday weekend off. In fact they are going hard. We already noted that they have been super active on Friday, visiting multiple schools in Illinois and Indiana. It was not different today, as Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive lineman Styles Prescod was...
