ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

3 displaced after house fire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

Person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after their car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning. One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, was about to get in her car when she saw this tragedy unfold from her driveway along Mount Blanco Road. “We were getting...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy