Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Richmond, Virginia leaf collection confusionMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
NBC12
3 displaced after house fire in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A house fire on Friday evening closed Kingsland Road in Henrico County. Police say the fire occurred in the 1900 block of Kingsland Road where crews had to block off an area between Strath and Wallo Road. The road, which has now reopened was closed for...
Fire at downtown Richmond hotel causes guests to evacuate
According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.
Driver killed after car crashed into Chesterfield pond has been identified
The driver that was killed after his car crashed into a neighborhood pond on Mount Blanco Road on Thursday morning has now been identified as a Chesterfield County man.
foxrichmond.com
Person dies after car crashes into Chesterfield neighborhood pond
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person is dead after their car crashes into a Chesterfield neighborhood pond on Thursday morning. One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, was about to get in her car when she saw this tragedy unfold from her driveway along Mount Blanco Road. “We were getting...
One person dead after a car went into a Chesterfield pond
A person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after their car went into a neighborhood pond in Chesterfield on Thursday.
‘I just ran to wherever the car was’: Neighbors tried to save driver who died in Chesterfield pond
Neighbors in a Chester community say they are still pretty shaken up after a person was found dead in a car that had driven into a nearby pond.
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
Crime Insider: 2 people found dead inside Richmond home
Major crimes detectives are in a Southside neighborhood Saturday afternoon after two people were found dead inside a home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Crash on I-95 south in Chesterfield causes 4.5-mile backup, traffic stopped after dump truck loses wet concrete in road
VDOT reported traffic backups reaching 4.5 miles as of 7:53 a.m.
‘She could have been anywhere’: School bus takes 6-year-old to wrong stop twice, Chesterfield mother seeks answers
A Chesterfield mother is speaking out after she says her 6-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong location by her bus driver twice in the same school year.
Disabled vehicle on James River Bridge causing delays on I-95 North in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the disabled vehicle is in the northbound lanes at mile marker 74.1, just before the north end of the bridge. The right shoulder and right lane are currently closed.
Man shot in Richmond neighborhood where he was once hailed a hero
Richmond Police were called to the South Richmond apartment complex at about 6:35 p.m. when an argument led to gunshots.
gmrva.com
Good morning, RVA: Richmond City Jail, towed cars, and three interesting bills
Good morning, RVA! It's 52 °F, and, depending when you read this email, last night’s rain my just now be starting to tail off. You can expect highs in the 50s along with some welcomed sunshine today, with more of the same over the long weekend. I hope you find some time to rest, relax, get involved, and get outside!
NBC12
Morrissey calls police after seeing injuries on son’s body
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A state lawmaker’s late-night call to police has sparked a child abuse investigation. Senator Joe Morrissey released a statement to media Friday night saying he called police after he says he saw injuries on his 4-year-old son’s body. He says his children, ages 4,...
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
Tractor-trailer crash closes all lanes on Halifax Road in Dinwiddie
The crash was located on Halifax Road near Butler Branch Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers in the area to expect delays and plan for alternate routes.
One man killed, another critically injured in shooting at Belt Atlantic apartments in South Richmond
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting that occurred in South Richmond Thursday evening.
Chesterfield mom warns parents after 6-year-old 'slipped between the cracks'
A Chesterfield mom is raising concerns after she says her first-grader was able to ride the bus home with another student without her permission.
‘We’re less safe than before’: Dozens of apartments missing doors in Gilpin Court
People living in Gilpin Court say they have been living in fear for months after dozens of doors were removed from their homes. 8News reached out to the RRHA who said they intended to replace the doors but have been delayed.
Comments / 0