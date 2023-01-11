Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win. The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs...
Georgia Bulldogs parade: Thousands gather in Athens to celebrate back-to-back national titles
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade forecast: Prepare for chilly, breezy day in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - The weather forecast for the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade on Saturday afternoon looks sunny but chilly. It should be dry for parade watchers. The high on Saturday in Athens is near 48 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night and the wind gusts should weaken. The...
Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia
After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
Storm damage | Deadly tornado-warned storms impact South
At least six people were killed during violent storms that moved across the Southeast, including Georgia. In Butts County, a 5-year-old died after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in. The National Weather Service confirmed numerous tornadoes ripped through areas of Alabama and Georgia.
"You didn't tell me last year we were going 'Back 2 Back'"
The Athens crowd goes wild as 2x National Championship Coach Kirby Smart approaches the microphone. He spoke about an emotional moment he had with his team.
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
Severe weather | Woman recounts tree going through mobile home
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...
