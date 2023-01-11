ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win. The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs...
ATHENS, GA
Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia

After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
GEORGIA STATE
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
Storm damage | Deadly tornado-warned storms impact South

At least six people were killed during violent storms that moved across the Southeast, including Georgia. In Butts County, a 5-year-old died after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in. The National Weather Service confirmed numerous tornadoes ripped through areas of Alabama and Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
GEORGIA STATE
Man stabbed to death at Norcross extended stay, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are working to figure out why a man was stabbed to death at an extended stay hotel in Norcross. Police found 28-year-old Tyler Summerour with stab wounds at Norcross Extended Stay on Wednesday at 2250 Pelican Drive. Police arrested a 50-year-old man, Marvin Hollie, for his murder. He's charged with aggravated assault, malice murder and felony murder.
NORCROSS, GA
Fight between roommates leads to deadly shooting in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A fight between two roommates turned deadly early Thursday morning in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 Kali Winston was shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive. Medics rushed Winston to a...

