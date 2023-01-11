Read full article on original website
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation
Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
dexerto.com
TikTok star Noah Brady dies aged 21
TikTok star Noah Brady, who also went by pworddestroyer69 on the social media app, has died at the age of 21. Noah accumulated over 350,000 followers on TikTok, where he went viral for tattooing himself every day for a year. He gained recognition for the first time in July 2021,...
We saw a crawling demonic figure in ‘haunted’ woods — and we have proof
A British couple claimed to be joined by a “demonic figure” while on a walk with their dogs — and they seemingly have proof. Hannah and Dave Rowett, both 52, were recently taking their daily walk in Clumber Park, Nottinghamshire, around 6:30 a.m. when Hannah “felt we weren’t alone,” as she told Kennedy News and Media. The park is said to be haunted by a female spirit, dubbed the Grey Lady, who has reportedly been seen wearing a long, gray cloak. While Dave fetched their Labradors from the car, Hannah grabbed her phone and flashlight and followed a white ghostly figure that appeared...
wegotthiscovered.com
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
Video of Giant Octopus Being Reeled In by Fishing Boat Terrifies Viewers
Giant Pacific Octopuses can grow up to 30 feet in length with the biggest on record weighing 600 pounds.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Popculture
'NCIS' Casts 'Star Trek' Legend
The first-ever NCIS three-show crossover will feature a familiar face to longtime Star Trek fans. Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek Voyager, plays a key guest role in the action-packed three-hour special. James Morrison, Maya Stojan, and Dawn Olivieri also guest star in the special. Picardo can...
‘1923’: Have We Got the Dutton Family Tree All Wrong? Spencer Dutton May Be the Key to Everything
Several grievous injuries and a long-awaited homecoming may change everything we assumed about the Dutton family tree ahead of 1923. But first, please be wary of spoilers for both 1923 and older seasons of Yellowstone ahead. To put it plainly, the raucous events of 1923‘s Episode 3 may entirely rework...
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
WATCH: Enormous Giant Squid Attacks Paddleboarder, Wraps Tentacles Around Board
In addition to the sunshine and glittering sea, a paddleboarder can expect to see a wide variety of sea creatures during a typical day on the ocean. Depending on the location, an ocean explorer might see jellyfish, stingrays, or minnows. Maybe even a dolphin or two, if they’re lucky.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Time Out Global
Five films that capture the essence of summer
In need of something to watch? ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has shared his top picks for films that capture the essence of summer. The hot, sultry days of summer are back and what better way to cool off than in the shade of a cinema with a film classic? Luckily for you, ACMI film curator Reece Goodwin has saved us the trouble of picking and has revealed his top five films that capture the dreamy dog days of summer.
Actress Mauled by Crazed Seal on South African Beach
An actress from HBO’s Raised by Wolves wound up in the hospital after she and several others soaking up the sun on a South African beach were attacked by a rampaging seal this week. Loulou Taylor, who plays Cassia in the series, shared photos of her battle wounds in a story on Instagram. “I’m on the mend,” she wrote, holding up her bandaged figures. She said she was bitten by the fin-footed menace six times during the attack at Capetown’s Clifton Beach, adding that “they have big teeth!” Video of the encounter shared on social media shows onlookers initially thrilled to spot the seal in the water—with one woman heard saying, “Aww, cutie”—before it suddenly opens its jaws and lunges for a young boy’s leg. Onlookers can be heard screaming in horror as they urge swimmers to “get out of the water!” Taylor, who was farther out in the water, apparently missed the commotion and became the seal’s next target. She can be heard shrieking as she struggles with the pinniped before bystanders come to her rescue and hurl the bloodthirsty creature back into the sea.Read it at The Citizen
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
WATCH: Rare Black Wolf Howls on Snowy Mountain in Epic Video
Not sure if any sound out there is more iconic than the echoing reverberation of a wolf howl. Wolves are reportedly one of the loudest animals on earth, with their vocalizations ranging between 90 and 115 decibels. Their howls can be heard to some degree throughout a 50-mile radius. Wolves howl to establish territory and communicate with other wolves.
The viral dance scene in 'M3gan' wasn't in the original movie script
The best scene in "M3gan" wasn't in the first iteration of the script. Director Gerard Johnstone added it later into the Universal thriller.
