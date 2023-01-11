Read full article on original website
Meet Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband, Brad James
Not too many actors are blessed with iconic roles throughout their career, but actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is a noteworthy exception. From the ages 5 to 13, Keshia played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and stole many of our hearts in the process. Since then, she's continued to sprinkle her magic in the entertainment lane.
Real Estate Expert Christina Hall Moves Down South in 'Christina in the Country'
Y'all, it's time to head down south for the newest HGTV series Christina in the Country. Starring Christina on the Coast star Christina Hall, the latest spinoff series features a transition from her California home to a new southern destination. Article continues below advertisement. So where was Christina in the...
Lori Harvey and This 'Snowfall' Actor Just Went Instagram Official
For some particular reason, social media has become obsessed with Lori Harvey’s dating life. The young model and socialite has dated what many would consider some of Hollywood’s most eligible Black men — from Michael B. Jordan to Memphis Depay. Article continues below advertisement. The allure the...
Who Are Joshua Hall's Sisters on 'Christina in the Country'? Reality TV Fans May Recognize Them
The day has finally come! Christina Hall has moved from the coast to the country. HGTV's Christina on the Coast spinoff, Christina in the Country, follows the realtor and her new husband Joshua Hall as they design a home in Franklin, Tenn. and she expands her business into Nashville. Article...
Who Is Kelly Dodd’s Husband? The ‘RHOC’ Alum Asked for “Prayers” Amid His Car Crash
Bravo fans have had several suspicions about The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kelly Dodd. Since her debut, some have discussed how she makes her money, and the outspoken cast member has also made headlines for her political comments. Article continues below advertisement. Fortunately for Kelly, there aren’t many...
'The Traitors' Season 1: Why Did Amanda Clark Exit the Peacock Series?
Peacock's newest competition series, The Traitors, is based on the Dutch series of the same name. The show follows 20 contestants, including A-list reality stars, as they compete for a chance to win a $250,000 grand prize. Unlike other reality competition shows, alliances don't truly exist as the game is filled with lies and deception.
RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor
Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
Nicollette Sheridan’s ‘RHOBH’ Casting Could Reignite Her Feud With Lisa Rinna
2023 started with major changes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. On Jan. 5, Lisa Rinna dropped the bombshell news that she wouldn’t return for Season 13 after eight years on the Bravo hit. Diana Jenkins is also out of RHOBH, which made Garcelle Beauvais’s fans very happy since The Real alum had issues with them both in Season 12.
