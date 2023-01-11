ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Meet Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband, Brad James

Not too many actors are blessed with iconic roles throughout their career, but actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is a noteworthy exception. From the ages 5 to 13, Keshia played Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show and stole many of our hearts in the process. Since then, she's continued to sprinkle her magic in the entertainment lane.
Distractify

Lori Harvey and This 'Snowfall' Actor Just Went Instagram Official

For some particular reason, social media has become obsessed with Lori Harvey’s dating life. The young model and socialite has dated what many would consider some of Hollywood’s most eligible Black men — from Michael B. Jordan to Memphis Depay. Article continues below advertisement. The allure the...
Distractify

'The Traitors' Season 1: Why Did Amanda Clark Exit the Peacock Series?

Peacock's newest competition series, The Traitors, is based on the Dutch series of the same name. The show follows 20 contestants, including A-list reality stars, as they compete for a chance to win a $250,000 grand prize. Unlike other reality competition shows, alliances don't truly exist as the game is filled with lies and deception.
Distractify

RuPaul and His Husband, Georges LeBar, Met and Fell in Love on the Dance Floor

Unless you live under a rock, you may have heard of RuPaul Charles. The legendary drag queen and model is best known for producing, hosting, and judging the wildly popular reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race. Now, we could go on and on about the 62-year-old television personality's career and innumerable achievements, but we want to shift gears and take a peek inside his personal life.
WASHINGTON STATE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy