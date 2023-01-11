ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News

Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
thedigitalfix.com

Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser

A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
ALASKA STATE
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max

Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
BGR.com

HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com

Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024

It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
The Independent

The Last of Us: HBO series breaks impressive Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of premiere

HBO’s live-action seriesThe Last of Us has set a new record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.The show, which premieres in the US on Sunday 15 January and on Monday 16 January on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name.Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us has been lavished with praise by many reviewers – including The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton.On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently boasts a glowing “fresh” score of 97 per cent positive reviews.The score is especially noteworthy given the...
Distractify

The Live-Action 'Last of Us' Series Is Almost Here — Will Troy Baker Be in the Show?

As far as live-action adaptations of popular and acclaimed video games go, these stories tend to run the gamut. When they first came about with the likes of Super Mario Bros. in 1993 and Mortal Kombat in 1995, they were a tough sell as low-budget and half-hearted attempts to re-create gaming icons in a new medium. Now with the release of fan favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and Detective Pikachu, we've reached a point where live-action adaptations of games can actually be good.
Variety

‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
KANSAS STATE
TVLine

Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser

Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky. The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.” Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus...
Distractify

Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'? Mark Boal Hopes So

Based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (or when Heroes Fly To Her), Apple TV Plus's high-stakes thriller series Echo 3 follows two military men as they search for a kidnapped family member. "When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her...
