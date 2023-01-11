Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
thedigitalfix.com
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
How to watch ‘Velma,’ adult animated series about Scooby Doo character on HBO Max
Velma is a new adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and under-appreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. The series will is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max, Thursday, Jan. 12. Viewers looking to watch can only do so on HBO Max. The platform does not offer a free trial but HBO Max subscriptions start at $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year with ads, or $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year with no ads.
A 'House of the Dragon' showrunner reportedly exited because HBO wouldn't let his wife be a producer again for season two
HBO reportedly brought in a mediator to "deescalate" the situation before former "House of the Dragon" co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik left the series.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill and His Ex-girlfriend Gina Carano Are in the Same Boat; All They Need Is an ‘Opportunity’
2022 has been a heartbreaking year for Henry Cavill and his fans. The actor was approved for the next Superman film, but after plenty of ups and downs, DCU finally dropped him. Moreover, he left his signature Netflix series, The Witcher, and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Well, the British...
The Last of Us: HBO series breaks impressive Rotten Tomatoes record ahead of premiere
HBO’s live-action seriesThe Last of Us has set a new record with its Rotten Tomatoes score.The show, which premieres in the US on Sunday 15 January and on Monday 16 January on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game of the same name.Ahead of its debut, The Last of Us has been lavished with praise by many reviewers – including The Independent’s chief TV critic Nick Hilton.On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, the series currently boasts a glowing “fresh” score of 97 per cent positive reviews.The score is especially noteworthy given the...
Collider
New ‘Plane’ Clip Shows Gerard Butler Fighting for Survival in a Hostile Territory [Exclusive]
Gerard Butler is set to face dire circumstances in the upcoming action-thriller, Plane. Ahead of the movie’s January 13 theatrical release, Collider can exclusively reveal just how dire Butler’s circumstances are with a new clip. The upcoming film will see Butler as a pilot, Brodie Torrance, whose plane...
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Made Less Money Than the Cameraman for ‘The Avengers’ Season 1
Here's a look at 'Game of Thrones' star Diana Rigg's first star role in 'The Avengers,' where she made less than the cameraman.
The Live-Action 'Last of Us' Series Is Almost Here — Will Troy Baker Be in the Show?
As far as live-action adaptations of popular and acclaimed video games go, these stories tend to run the gamut. When they first came about with the likes of Super Mario Bros. in 1993 and Mortal Kombat in 1995, they were a tough sell as low-budget and half-hearted attempts to re-create gaming icons in a new medium. Now with the release of fan favorites like the Sonic the Hedgehog film series and Detective Pikachu, we've reached a point where live-action adaptations of games can actually be good.
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
The new 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923' is reportedly getting double the episodes originally planned
The "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923," starring Harrison Ford, is reportedly getting eight more episodes.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Last of Us’ on HBO
Details about the HBO series 'The Last of Us' including the release date, release time, plot, and season 1 release schedule.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
Bob Odenkirk's Lucky Hank Gets AMC Premiere Date — Watch a New Teaser
Bob Odenkirk is feeling Lucky. The Better Call Saul alum’s new series Lucky Hank will premiere Sunday, March 19 on AMC, the network announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Along with the premiere date, AMC released a new teaser for the dramedy — which you can watch above — with Odenkirk’s college professor Hank staring into the camera as we hear him say, “I’ve always been a difficult man. I specialize in minor strife and insignificant irritation. That’s my lane.” Lucky Hank (formerly titled Straight Man) is a “mid-life crisis tale” that takes place on a fictional college campus...
Will There Be a Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's 'Echo 3'? Mark Boal Hopes So
Based on Israeli author Amir Gutfreund's 2008 novel When Heroes Fly (or when Heroes Fly To Her), Apple TV Plus's high-stakes thriller series Echo 3 follows two military men as they search for a kidnapped family member. "When scientist Amber Chesborough vanishes along the Columbia-Venezuela border, her brother and her...
'The Last of Us' Is Reportedly the Largest TV Production in Canadian History — Where Was It Filmed?
It can't be an easy undertaking to try and adapt one of the most critically acclaimed video games of all time into a live-action series, but such is the scope that The Last of Us wishes to achieve. The new HBO series is based on the 2013 PlayStation 3 game...
