Grzelcyk breaks tie late, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 76 seconds left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took...
Flyers spoil Ovechkin’s 30th goal milestone, beat Caps 3-1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Washington Capitals 3-1 on Saturday night as Capitals star Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for 30-goal seasons. Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals for 17 seasons, tying him with Mike...
