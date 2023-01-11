Read full article on original website
Malcolm Brown
3d ago
I voted for Duke, not green, so I hope you Josh Green voters are happy he's governor now we all gotta suffer again under a Democrat always taking but never giving back. what's next he's gonna tell us all to get the vaccine again because it'll help your taxes out big time! hahaha lol 😆
Reply
13
joker
3d ago
Typical story with these politicians, promise the world and say anything to get in office. Pilauticians!
Reply
13
COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago
Has any democrat delivered on all their promises? No.
Reply
14
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green’s controversial pick to head Land Board goes before lawmakers to make her case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s controversial pick to head the Department of Land and Natural Resources went before state senators for the first time on Thursday. Members of the Senate Ways and Means and Water and Land committees questioned Dawn Chang about the Green Administration’s plan to invest...
KITV.com
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy PAC over print advertisement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to issue a $3,750 fine to a shadowy political action committee supporting former gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. “Probable cause exists...
kauainownews.com
State official addressing Kaua‘i women’s issues next week
The head of a statewide government agency will visit the Garden Isle next on Jan. 18 to speak at the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women’s first public meeting of the year. Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women,...
orangeandbluepress.com
$300 Tax Refund for Hawaii Residents- Do You Need to Do Anything?
The Department of Taxation has recently announced that payments will begin this month, so to make this your refund as smooth as possible, here’s what you need to know:. Earlier last year, Governor Ige signed Act 115 into law, which authorized the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation to issue a one-time tax refund to qualify resident taxpayers who have filed an individual income tax return for the year 2021 tax that filed before December 31, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After months of negotiations, Straub nurses accept new, 3-year contract
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After working for months without a contract, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new, three-year deal. The Hawaii Nurses Association, the union that represents nurses, said Friday that a majority of the nurses voted in favor of ratifying the new contract. That was about 91% of more than 400 nurses.
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local organization plants thousands of koa trees in an effort to save the wood used in guitars
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities are asking the public for help...
kauainownews.com
Kaua‘i community asked to assist murdered, missing Native Hawaiian women and girls
Less than a quarter of the State of Hawai‘i population identifies as Native Hawaiian, descendants of the Polynesians who first settled the island chain approximately 1,600 years ago. But more than a quarter of all missing girls in the state today are Native Hawaiian. They’re victims of a complex...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rising ocean heat is another troubling sign of climate change
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a major pest of coconut palms and other trees. Officer in North Shore murder trial testifies suspect tried to lick blood from his hands. Updated: 6 minutes ago. |
hawaiibusiness.com
Alexander & Baldwin Is Now “100% Focused on Commercial Real Estate”
Alexander & Baldwin was founded in 1870 and was one of Hawai‘i’s Big Five companies during the sugar cane era. Today, the publicly traded company is focusing more and more on its commercial real estate properties. I interviewed Christopher Benjamin, its president and CEO, about the company’s recent...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Is MMA star BJ Penn running for something? It sure looks like it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BJ Penn’s campaign manager is leaving open the possibility of another run for politics. Even though the MMA star didn’t win in last year’s primary election, Penn had some of the most memorable moments during his GOP campaign for governor. “When this goes on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Jan. 13, 2023)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Authorities seek suspect accused of sexual assault in waters off Waikiki. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities are asking the public for help...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A loaf of bread for $10.99? Inflation might be easing but sticker shock is still real
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation might be easing, but anyone who has gone grocery shopping lately knows prices for common staples are still high ― especially on the neighbor islands. At a KTA Superstore in Hilo, for example, the price for a loaf of bread recently was $10.99. And that...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
hawaiinewsnow.com
5 years ago today, a false missile alert threw Hawaii into a panic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly five years ago on Friday, Hawaii residents and visitors woke up to a terrifying emergency alert on their cell phones that sent a wave of panic across the state. The message warned of a ballistic missile heading for Hawaii. It read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Comments / 4