UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
One Hudson farmer is going beyond to help his neighbors
We first introduced you to Bud earlier this week when he decided he would add more chickens to his roster to help combat the egg shortage.
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
hernandosun.com
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
fox13news.com
Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
fox13news.com
Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
fox13news.com
fox13news.com
Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County
SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
Beach Beacon
Community rallies to support family after death of Whistle Stop owner
SAFETY HARBOR — In Safety Harbor, Whistle Stop Grill and Bar has a long history. For years, it was an ice cream shop. Then it became a neighborhood restaurant. When Louis and Cheryll Kinney became owners, they carried on the spot’s legacies, including delicious fried green tomatoes and the care and maintenance of the vividly painted cow statue that sits outside.
Florida Purple Alert For Missing 33-Year-Old Reah Brown Canceled, Located Safe
TAMPA, Fla. – Reah Brown has been located safely and reunited with her family, according to police. The Purple Alert has been canceled. A Florida Purple Alert was issued for Reah Brown. She was last seen on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Ave, in Tampa,
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
East Bay High School searched for firearms 3 times in 1 week
Hillsborough County School officials say three guns were found in, or near East Bay High School this week.
From Blake High School to Hamilton, performer reunites with teachers
This month is a homecoming for Deejay Young as the Blake High School graduate returns to Tampa to perform in Hamilton at The Straz.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
fox13news.com
Clothes To Kids seeks donations amid increased need for elementary clothing
TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit organization that gives new and quality used clothing to children whose families are in need says the demand for its services continues to grow, and it needs the community's help. Clothes To Kids helps families that qualify for free or reduced lunch programs, or are...
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
cltampa.com
Reality TV star Abby Lee Miller of 'Dance Moms' is selling her Central Florida house
After selling her iconic dance studio, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now looking to offload her Central Florida house. Located within a gated community in Davenport, the 1,702-square-foot house comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as two living rooms, a two-person tub, and a pool.
