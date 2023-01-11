ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital offering free childbirth classes

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will offer free childbirth education classes in the Maternity Classroom, located at 11375 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613, on the third floor of the North Tower. Participants will learn about pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding, postpartum recovery, and newborn care. There’s also...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

Sarasota launches program aimed at mentoring, empowering at-risk youth

SARASOTA, Fla. - The Sarasota Police Department teamed up with community groups to start the Youth Empowerment Services (Y.E.S.) program. Y.E.S. is a diversion program that will provide mentorship and services to at-risk young people between the ages of 8 and 18 and their families. Police decided to create the...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

Family-owned company honored for 100 years of business in Pasco County

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County's 100-year-old lumber company is being honored for reaching a full century in business. The San Antonio Lumber Company was started by Sarah Schrader’s great-great-grandfather, Herman Schrader, back in 1923. In the 1950s, it became one of the largest Purina pet food dealers in...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Community rallies to support family after death of Whistle Stop owner

SAFETY HARBOR — In Safety Harbor, Whistle Stop Grill and Bar has a long history. For years, it was an ice cream shop. Then it became a neighborhood restaurant. When Louis and Cheryll Kinney became owners, they carried on the spot’s legacies, including delicious fried green tomatoes and the care and maintenance of the vividly painted cow statue that sits outside.
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL

