REPORT: Texas contacts Alabama WR coach Holmon Wiggins

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Texas Longhorns might have found their top target for their wide receiver coaching vacancy. According to a report, Steve Sarkisian has made contact with Alabama’s Holmon Wiggins about the vacancy.

Wiggins worked with Sarkisian while at Alabama. While there, the two coaches helped Devonta Smith win a Heisman Trophy at wide receiver.

Texas is in search of a coach to replace Brennan Marion who manned the post for a season before leaving for UNLV. It will be difficult for the team to find a comparable coach at the position, but Wiggins would fit the bill.

The Alabama receivers coach might have greener pastures in Austin, after his receiver room struggled in 2022. JoJo Earle headlines the Alabama receivers who entered the transfer portal at season’s end.

Whoever takes the job is set for the opportunity to coach Isaiah Neyor, Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and a host of talented young receivers.

AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

