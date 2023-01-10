ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas trending for 2024 QB Trey Owens

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Steve Sarkisian may be honing in on his next quarterback recruit. Texas is trending for 2024 three-star signal-caller Trey Owens.

The Cy-Fair High School player received multiple crystal ball projections in favor of the Longhorns on Tuesday. Owens is a rising prospect with offers from Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech and Houston.

Owens stands 6 feet, 5 inches with arm strength that projects well to the collegiate level. He is a lower-rated recruit compared to Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, but coach Sarkisian has a proven eye for quarterback talent.

Owens enjoyed a breakout junior season where he threw 34 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He took home offensive MVP for the district and led Cy-Fair to the playoffs.

Texas offered Owens in early November, and he appears to be doing a great job in his recruitment thus far.

