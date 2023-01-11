ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief

SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Siesta Key incorporation efforts renewed

Save Siesta Key is one step closer toward incorporating their island community. The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to bring a bill forward to the Florida Legislature.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
SARASOTA, FL

