Mysuncoast.com
Increased security measures at this year’s Manatee County Fair in Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Gates are now open at the popular Manatee County Fair in Palmetto. There are many attractions and lots of food. To make sure everyone is safe, extra security measures are being taken. There is a lot more law enforcement presence on and around the grounds. New...
fox13news.com
Beach parking struggle turns into debate about merging Anna Maria Island, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. - A struggle to find beach parking on Anna Maria Island has a state lawmaker looking into solutions and exploring a bigger debate about merging the island’s cities. Anna Maria Island has options for sun and sand with the cities of Anna Maria, Bradenton Beach...
fox13news.com
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
suncoastnews.com
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48. A St. Petersburg plastic surgeon died Thursday, six days after deputies responded to a double shooting call at a home he owns in Brooksville.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
10NEWS
Council addresses controversial conversations surrounding Clearwater charter school
Dozens are people are against the new school on Nursery Road. Council addressed their concerns Thursday night.
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Beach Beacon
Union gripes force out Seminole fire chief
SEMINOLE — Heather Burford has stepped down as the city’s fire chief in a surprise turnover atop Seminole Fire Rescue. More than nine years into the job, Burford said Jan. 14 that she “was permitted to resign” the previous day. She declined comment on the reason for her resignation, but a well-placed source suggested the local firefighters’ union had forced her out over long-running operational complaints.
fox13news.com
Deputies arrest 6, including 3 fleeing felons accused of causing fatal crash following Davenport house party
DAVENPORT, Fla. - What was billed as a going away party at a Davenport short-term rental house turned into an open-house party with more than 100 people that ended with six people getting arrested, including three felons who deputies say caused a fatal crash while fleeing from law enforcement. According...
fox13news.com
Sarasota County Legislative Delegation votes to bring Siesta Key incorporation bill forward
SIESTA KEY, Fla. - Save Siesta Key is one step closer toward incorporating their island community. The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to bring a bill forward to the Florida Legislature. "We are super happy that we got the green light today, and we are...
Experts: Hillsborough County school rezoning could impact people's property values
TAMPA, Fla. — This week, Hillsborough County leaders have gone from school to school informing parents about three rezoning proposals that could impact where thousands of students go to school next fall. On Wednesday, Plant High School parents attending an informational meeting were concerned about more than their children's...
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
fox13news.com
Siesta Key incorporation efforts renewed
Save Siesta Key is one step closer toward incorporating their island community. The Sarasota County Legislative Delegation voted 3 to 1 Thursday afternoon to bring a bill forward to the Florida Legislature.
How homeless people are surviving the temperatures dropping in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay area temperatures are dropping this weekend and many counties are opening cold weather shelters. Many homeless people in St. Petersburg are opting to sleep in a shelter due to the cold weather. Williams Park is an area homeless people are known to hang...
fox13news.com
Y.E.S. program aims to help Sarasota youth in need
The goal of the Y.E.S. program to bring different groups together to help youth in need under one umbrella. It's a diversion program that seeks to put them on a positive and productive path.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Crash closes eastbound lanes of State Road 54 in Pasco County
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash on State Road 54 in Pasco County.
Are federal investigation findings why Tampa Bay area veterans’ claims are delayed and denied?
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A retired combat Marine who now represents veterans fighting for VA benefits called the results revealed in a federal investigation into the agency’s claims process “atrocious.” As Operation Iraqi Freedom exploded 7,000 miles from Florida, Sarasota’s Bill Sterbinsky was a 21-year-old Marine who volunteered after the 9/11 attacks. Sterbinsky said he […]
