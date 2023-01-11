ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup

To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries

Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’

The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelocalpalate.com

Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year

Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
CREOLE, LA
Eater

As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own

As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance

The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
MANDEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?

Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour

Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!

Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
HOUMA, LA
myneworleans.com

Chasing Dong Phuong

Tuesday was Cecilia’s 26th birthday. When she was a child every year for her birthday Andrew, and I would throw a large kiddie bash that would hold her over until the following year. The highlight of the kiddie party was always the king cake that served as her birthday cake. Back then king cake varieties were pretty much limited to Haydel’s, Randazzo’s, and Rouses, all good but a small sliver of the varieties available today.
CECILIA, LA
theneworleanstribune.com

7th Ward Neighborhood Association to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Ball

Organization will also honor 20 Under 20 young New Orleanians making a difference in the 7th Ward Community. The 7th Ward Neighborhood Association will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with The 7th Ward Ball from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the historic Autocrat Social & Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

