New Orleans to host 71st annual Miss Universe competition this weekendTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Saints' future has more questions than answers.Tina Howell
“Most Haunted Road In Louisiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSLouisiana State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LouisianaTed RiversLouisiana State
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Festival poster released one day ahead of lineup
To set the stage for Friday's release of the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival talent lineup, the festival has revealed this year's commemorative poster. "Quarter (Love) Note" is a bustling, colorful French Quarter street scene filtered through veteran Jazz Fest poster artist James Michalopoulos' distinctive perspective. Like 2019's...
theadvocate.com
2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup is out Friday. Here's who won't, and might, be on it.
The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s lineup will be unveiled Friday. Many names on that list will be familiar, as the majority of the performance slots are filled by local artists. Trying to figure out which big name acts will headline the main stages is more of a challenge.
NOLA.com
New Orleans hosts the Miss Universe pageant this week. Here's what to know.
The Miss Universe 2023 competition is being held in New Orleans this week, with the pageant culminating Saturday night. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the reigning Miss Universe and will crown her successor at the end of the event. Some of the events are open to the public if you...
NOLA.com
Weekly hip-hop cardio classes are free at New Orleans libraries
Starting Jan. 19, FITNOLA at NORD and the New Orleans Public Library are teaming up to host two weekly hip-hop cardio classes. Dance to some of your favorite music with signature hip-hop moves working everything from legs and glutes to arms and core. Beginners welcome to this ultimate cardio workout.
NOLA.com
Downtown restaurant expanding, adding lodging as ‘modern take on a tavern and inn’
The 1000 block of Poydras Street is home to three hospitality businesses all run by the same company. Now, work is underway on an expansion here designed to enhance the interplay between them and create a different sort of destination in downtown New Orleans, including private dining areas, a rooftop space and even lodgings that are part and parcel of a restaurant.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
A couple of changes to Mardi Gras in Jefferson Parish
There are a dozen parades planned in Metairie during the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Jefferson Parish’s Fat Tuesday processions will start later than usual this year.
Eater
As Two New Orleans Food Halls Flame Out, Caesars Casino Readies to Open Its Own
As Harrah’s New Orleans gradually transforms into Caesars New Orleans — courtesy of a $325 million renovation — an ambitious, celebrity chef-driven food hall is also taking shape inside the casino. At the same time, two of New Orleans’s three food halls, the months-old Hall on Mag and four-year-old Pythian Market, both closed in recent weeks.
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Find out who’s currently in the lead for King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras
Who will be crowned King and Queen of the Gala Goes to Mardi Gras? There’s still time to decide! Eight local contestants are busy raising money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and competing for the 2023 royalty titles. The male and female to raise the most money will be crowned as King and Queen of the Gala.
NOLA.com
Mandeville Carnival kickoff: Dance, dance and more dance
The Mande Milkshakers officially brought Carnival to Mandeville on Jan. 7 with a walking parade from the Pontchartrain Yacht Club to the Mandeville Trailhead, where a party featured food, music and a whole lot of dancin'. It was the second annual Mande Milkshakers' Kings Day event, and it was open to Mardi Gras fans who wanted to walk, ride or dance the route. The Milkshakers may be the north shore's first women's marching group, but they love sharing the fun with other marching groups of girls and women. A half-dozen such organizations joined the parade that included no floats or official throws, but focused instead on an abundance of music and dance. The Milkshakers perform year-round, making many of their appearances in support of north shore-based nonprofits. The group's primary 2023 charity partner is NAMBI St. Tammany.
cenlanow.com
What is the coldest Mardi Gras day on record?
Over the past few Carnival Seasons, our forecast for New Orleans has been warmer than some of the distant past!. Although 2021 will look very different, this weather we have coming up may have kept you from attending a bunch of parades, anyway!. Right now, Lundi and Mardi Gras, as...
NOLA.com
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
houmatimes.com
Cajun Meat Market goes viral for savory king cakes!
Cajun Meat Market of Houma has recently gone viral online for their popular savory Crawfish Boudin Stuffed King Cake topped with crawfish queso. A picture featuring the speciality king cake on Cajun Meat Market’s Facebook page has garnered an impressive one million views from users across the country!. “This...
Mel Gibson Yanked as Krewe of Endymion Grand Marshal Due to Safety Concerns and Threats
It was a short reign for actor-director Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal of the 2023 Krewe of Endymion Mardi Gras Parade in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Meet the trans billionaire bringing the Miss Universe contest to New Orleans Saturday
If tourists wandering the city seem particularly attractive lately, it may be because approximately 90 beauty queens from around the world are in New Orleans right now as the city prepares to host the 71st annual Miss Universe competition Jan. 14 at the Morial Convention Center. The sold-out event is...
myneworleans.com
Chasing Dong Phuong
Tuesday was Cecilia’s 26th birthday. When she was a child every year for her birthday Andrew, and I would throw a large kiddie bash that would hold her over until the following year. The highlight of the kiddie party was always the king cake that served as her birthday cake. Back then king cake varieties were pretty much limited to Haydel’s, Randazzo’s, and Rouses, all good but a small sliver of the varieties available today.
theneworleanstribune.com
7th Ward Neighborhood Association to Celebrate 10th Anniversary with Ball
Organization will also honor 20 Under 20 young New Orleanians making a difference in the 7th Ward Community. The 7th Ward Neighborhood Association will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with The 7th Ward Ball from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the historic Autocrat Social & Pleasure Club, 1725 St. Bernard Ave.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: As chef Susan Spicer considers a big change, this culinary award hits home
For more than four decades, Susan Spicer has been part of the New Orleans dining scene, opening new restaurants, helping guide others, developing new talent and pioneering different approaches and possibilities in the New Orleans kitchen. Most of all, though, she has cooked, as she continues to do today. Spicer...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Blue Giant, modern Chinese-American restaurant, has closed after three turbulent years
Three years ago this week, Blue Giant opened in the Lower Garden District with a menu drawn from the American-style Chinese classics, funny fortune cookies and lousy timing. Two months later, the pandemic threw all restaurants into turmoil. Now Blue Giant has permanently shuttered, confirmed owner Richard Horner. The reason,...
