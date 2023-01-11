Jacksonville City Council signs off on new $129.75 million deal for Khan’s Four Seasons project

Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
First Coast News
Matt Carlucci will serve another term on Jacksonville City Council
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci will serve another term, holding onto the At Large Group 4 seat. Filing for this race has closed. With no one filing to run against Carlucci, he officially will stay on the council for another four years. Including his current term,...
Plans to expand Jacksonville’s That Bar at the Arena approved by Downtown Development Review Board
The plan to expand That Bar at the Arena into a rooftop bar was unanimously approved Thursday by Jacksonville’s Downtown Development Review Board. That Bar at the Arena is located next to -- no surprise -- the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
YAHOO!
Jacksonville city councilwoman reappointed to National League of Cities Board of Directors
A Jacksonville city councilwoman has been reappointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors, a position she's held since 2018. Councilwoman Dr. Angelia Washington has been with the National League of Cities Board of Directors since 2018 and is one of 27 appointed to a two-year term, according to a Tuesday afternoon news release from the city.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Downtown Development Design Review board not impressed by LaVilla Daily’s design
The Downtown Development Review Board delayed conceptual design approval Jan. 12 for First Coast Energy’s plan for a two-story, mixed-use Daily’s gas station and convenience store project in LaVilla, calling it “the antithesis” of the area’s design guidelines. The board agreed with a request by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacksonville mayor's race: Ballot set with seven candidates
The field for the Jacksonville mayoral election is set, with seven candidates on the ballot in the March 21 election. Four Republicans, two Democrats and a no-party affiliated candidate qualified for the mayor’s race by the noon deadline Jan. 13, according to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. The...
Jacksonville City Council approves Shad Khan’s Shipyard project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council approved another major project that will transform Downtown Jacksonville. The council voted to approve Shad Khan’s Iguana Investment Shipyards project and the changes to the money involved. The original proposal was approved well over a year ago, but this latest update recognizes that the cost of the project is going up.
floridapolitics.com
Brenda Priestly Jackson won’t run for Jacksonville City Council re-election
Redistricting compelled the decision not to run again. Local redistricting compelled a sitting Jacksonville City Council member not to seek re-election in March. Democrat Brenda Priestly Jackson informed Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan Thursday that she would not be running after all in 2023. The decision was time-sensitive, as the qualifying deadline for March elections is Friday at noon.
City of Fernandina Beach grappling with next moves in conflict with Brett’s Waterway Café
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Fernandina Beach is struggling to figure out what to do with a restaurant that was deemed structurally unsafe by the city engineer back in 2021. The restaurant has been the subject of a lot of controversies as of late. The back and...
New public transportation app coming to Clay County in January
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Clay County residents can plan, pay and travel on Clay County Transportation using the new “MyJTA app.”. MyJTA allows riders to customize their trip on Clay Community Transportation’s Red, Magenta, Green, and Blue lines. Users can purchase fares for Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the First Coast Flyer, ReadiRide, Jacksonville Transportation Authority Express Select, Connexion & Connexion Plus paratransit services and the St. Johns River Ferry through the app.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Adeeb family plans second Strings Sports Brewery
The Adeeb family announced Jan. 13 it will open a Strings Sports Brewery in Jacksonville Beach. Scott Adeeb and his sons said they purchased the former Terry’s Country Store at 1618 Penman Road on Jan. 13. Adeeb declined to disclose the purchase price. The sale has not been recorded...
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Sheriff, other constitutional officers elected with no opposition
Jerry Holland, Jim Overton also won unopposed Friday. The qualifying deadline for Jacksonville’s municipal elections in March has come and gone as of noon Friday, and some candidates have been elected to four-year terms starting in July with no opposition. A number of those candidates are countywide. Sheriff T.K....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Harry Frisch, Beaver Street Fisheries chairman, dies at age 99
Beaver Street Fisheries Chairman and Jacksonville business legend Hans “Harry” Frisch, 99, died peacefully Jan. 13 at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services are 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at Arlington Park Cemetery, Etz Chaim section. A meal of consolation and visitation with the family will follow at River Garden Hebrew Home (masks required indoors) until 5 p.m. There will also be a Mincha/Maariv service at 5:20 p.m. at the same location.
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Logistics firm closing Northwest Jacksonville warehouse
Quiet Logistics, a third-party logistics provider acquired in late 2021 by American Eagle Outfitters Inc., is closing its facility in Northwest Jacksonville, affecting 74 employees. The company now calls itself Quiet Platforms. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter with the state saying the warehouse in the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of Q4 2022
Buyer: RCS-225 Pearl Street LLC, RCS-225 Pearl Street (DM) LLC and RCS-225 Pearl Street (VEN) LLC. Buyer: FCI FL6 SPE LLC, SSMagnolia Holdings LLC and Sanchez Magnolia LLC. Type: Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton. Parcel size: 0.72 acres. Building size: 155,310 square feet. Buyer: EH22 LLC. Seller:...
Bagels R Us Joining List of Businesses at Beachwalk Development
The bagel shop will be one of many tenants at the site.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval at 1 Million: Neighboring bedroom counties building up as Jacksonville jobs grow
Population growth in Jacksonville is spilling over into neighboring counties. With companies moving global headquarters or setting up new operations, along with existing businesses that are expanding, the job base is growing and new employees and their families need places to live. “About 60% of our residents work in Jacksonville....
‘Your tax dollars at work’: New school made possible by half cent sales tax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Construction is underway for a new elementary school in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. It’s made possible through the half cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2020. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Rutledge Pearson Elementary is expected to open in August 2023. It...
Orange Park PD accepting applications for several open positions
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Police Department announced that it is currently looking for new hires for a number of positions. According to a Facebook post from the department, it is hiring dispatchers, police officers, utility operators, planning and permitting coordinators, equipment operator, firefighters and EMTs/paramedics. Orange Park...
4,000-home development planned for Green Cove Springs by Fort Lauderdale company
An $85 million land purchase closed on Dec. 16 by one of Florida’s largest real estate developers for over 3,000 acres in Green Cove Springs. BTI Partners purchased the land known as Governors Park with plans to build 4,000 single-family homes and 2,000 multi-family units, according to a press release. Further development plans include an 840,000-square-foot retail space, 700,000 square feet of office space, 400 hotel rooms and an 18-hole golf course.
