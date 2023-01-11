ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD to hold seatbelt checkpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city. The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School

BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier

BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

KTBS

7 injured when stolen car chase in Shreveport ends with crash

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit Saturday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday. The driver led officers on a chase that ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a Ford Mustang at Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog

SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter

SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting

MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Search underway for man in the Stanley area

STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
STANLEY, LA
KSLA

SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

