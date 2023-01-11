Read full article on original website
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
KTBS
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in Tinseltown shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
KTBS
Search continues for man who bolted from Greenwood police while in handcuffs
GREENWOOD, La. - A man escaped custody while wearing handcuffs Monday afternoon in greenwood. Police say man was arrested for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, on Beebe Drive. He was last seen running westbound on Tanya Drive near Phillips Street. If you see him, call 911.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KTBS
SPD to hold seatbelt checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Buckle up. Weather permitting, the Shreveport Police Field Support Bureau/Traffic Unit will conduct a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. somewhere in the city. The City of Shreveport saw 31 traffic accident fatalities in 2022. SPD is working diligently to lower that number....
KTBS
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
ktalnews.com
KTBS
7 injured when stolen car chase in Shreveport ends with crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit Saturday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday. The driver led officers on a chase that ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a Ford Mustang at Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop
Louisiana Man Arrested After Falling Through Ceiling While Allegedly Stealing Money and Goods from a Truck Stop. A 35-year-old man from Louisiana has been arrested for a business burglary after allegedly stealing money and goods from a truck stop. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 15, 2023, that...
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer
Louisiana Man Suspected of Drug Possession with Intent to Distribute Apprehended with Help of K-9 Officer. Shreveport, Louisiana – On January 12, 2023, police, with the help of a K-9 officer, apprehended a Louisiana man suspected of possession of crack, powder cocaine, and marijuana with intent to distribute. The...
KTBS
SPD adds charge to man accused in traffic deaths of mother, daughter
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An additional charge has been filed against a Shreveport man accused in the deaths of a mother and daughter while allegedly evading police. Shreveport police have charged with Terrance Dangerfield, 24, with felon in possession of a firearm. He's already charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit and run driving.
KSLA
KTBS
2 wounded in Marshall restaurant shooting
MARSHALL, Texas - A shooting at Jucy's Taco in the 2100 block of Victory Drive in Marshall sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, they were shot inside the restaurant. Officials say the shooter was dressed in all black clothing. There's no word...
1 killed in weekend crash near Marshall
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a Saturday morning single-car crash on I-20 near Marshall. According to DPS, a preliminary crash investigation found that Stephen Stec, of Longview, was driving his GMC Terrain west on I-20 when the car entered the center median. Officials said the car slid sideways after […]
KTBS
D.A. Stewart releases statement on Dangerfield's criminal history
SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime. Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the...
KTBS
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
KSLA
SPD officer injured while helping stranded driver on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says one of their officers was injured on Thursday, Jan. 12 while assisting someone stranded on I-20 E at Hearne Avenue. The officer was called to the incident just after 10:40 p.m. Unable to move the vehicle from the middle of the...
KTBS
Longview man killed on Interstate 20 in Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - A Longview man died Saturday when his SUV struck a concrete barrier on Interstate 20 in Harrison County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Stephen C. Stec, 21, was pronounced dead at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall. DPS said the SUV slid sideways and...
