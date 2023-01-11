SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit Saturday evening. Just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on Friday. The driver led officers on a chase that ended when the carjacked vehicle hit a Ford Mustang at Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects got out of the vehicle and took off on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO