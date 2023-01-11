ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderbilt rallies from 10 down, beats No. 15 Arkansas 97-84

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 15 Arkansas 97-84 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid. Vanderbilt trailed 42-32 before the 3s started falling. They used a 16-4 run with back-to-back 3s by Trey Thomas tying it at 56 and then Jordan Wright’s 3 putting Vandy up 59-56 with 12:18 left. Vanderbilt led by as much as 14. Arkansas lost its third straight and never got closer than seven down the stretch. The Commodores knocked down all 12 free throws in the final 1:57 to seal the victory.
McKnight, Allen lead Western Kentucky past UAB 80-78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78. McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers. Jordan Rawls scored 16 points. Jordan Walker finished with 28 points for the Blazers. KJ Buffen added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
