NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrin Lawrence scored 22 points as Vanderbilt rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half and beat No. 15 Arkansas 97-84 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid. Vanderbilt trailed 42-32 before the 3s started falling. They used a 16-4 run with back-to-back 3s by Trey Thomas tying it at 56 and then Jordan Wright’s 3 putting Vandy up 59-56 with 12:18 left. Vanderbilt led by as much as 14. Arkansas lost its third straight and never got closer than seven down the stretch. The Commodores knocked down all 12 free throws in the final 1:57 to seal the victory.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO