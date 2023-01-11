ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
atozsports.com

What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick

The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
Yardbarker

Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field

The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cardinals' 2023 Home/Away Opponents Finalized

The Arizona Cardinals look to undergo quite the amount of change in the coming months. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim are out of the picture, while receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now expected to be moved in the offseason as well. 30 free agents - which includes...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's what the Bears say about Kevin Warren

On Thursday, the Bears announced the hiring of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as the new CEO/President of the organization, succeeding Ted Phillips and his 23-year run as the head honcho. Here's what Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and general manager Ryan Poles had to say about the hiring:. "Kevin...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts

Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: With Season Over, The Real Work Begins

Now that the Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season, general manager Ryan Poles now begins the real work of overhauling the roster. The Chicago Bears ended their 2022 season by doing the same thing they did for the previous nine weeks — they lost. This was a difficult season...
CHICAGO, IL

