10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
What could the Eagles' path to the Super Bowl look like? We took a look.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have punched their ticket into the Divisional Round thanks to earning the No. 1 seed and getting a first-round bye. Philadelphia's opponent remains unknown.The Birds will play the lowest seed that advances out of the NFC from Wild Card Weekend. But, if the Eagles make a run to the Super Bowl as they did during the 2017-18 season, what could the path look like? Let's take a look at the Eagles' hypothetical path to potentially earning the team's second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Wild Card RoundWhile the Eagles' opponent for the Divisional Round is still unclear, they'll play...
Bleacher Report Says ‘Nope’ for Vikings on Sunday
The Minnesota Vikings are fashionable upset suspects this weekend in the NFC’s Wildcard Round. Minnesota is matched up against the New York Giants, a team that lost to the Vikings under three weeks ago by just three points. And Bleacher Report is one of the entities choosing the Giants...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After
<p>The Minnesota Vikings have anywhere from one to a few playoff games to play, but regardless of outcome, NFL free</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/top_news/2-vikings-free-agents-will-be">2 Vikings Free Agents Will Be Heavily Sought After</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Questions Answered: Vikings Top Need in 2023 Offseason, Chris Reed, Bears No. 1 Pick
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 10th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Packers star gets honest about potentially leaving team
With former Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders this season, veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard was suddenly the team’s top and most experienced receiver this season. And now, there’s a very real chance that the team won’t even have him on the roster next season. Following Sunday afternoon’s loss Read more... The post Packers star gets honest about potentially leaving team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Bears Miss On Opportunity As Roquan Smith Signs Massive Deal With Baltimore
The former Bear just got PAID.
Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday
The Cowboys defense is getting a nice boost ahead of its playoff game against Tom Brady and the Bucs. On Wednesday, Dallas announced that defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is designated to return to practice after being placed on the IR with a pectoral injury. Touching on the injury with ...
The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isn’t Even Close)
<p>Click to read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a></p><p>For the 31st time in 62 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are heading to the playoffs. They hold the NFC’s No.</p><p>Read the full story <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com/2023/vikings/opinion/the-vikings-are-the-best/">The Minnesota Vikings Are the Best Team to Never Win the Super Bowl (and It Isnt Even Close)</a> and check out <a rel="nofollow" href="https://purpleptsd.com">purplePTSD - Local Minnesota Vikings News</a> each day for all you Minnesota Vikings news/analysis!</p>
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Chicago Bears to hire Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as next presiden
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren is expected to become the next president of the Chicago Bears, the team announced.
Chicago Makes One Last Pitch To Keep The Bears At Soldier Field
The city of Chicago is pulling out all the stops to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Earlier this year it was revealed the Bears were looking to leave Soldier Field. Their plan was to move the team to Arlington Heights after agreeing to purchase a 326-acre plot out there.
Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers Absence on His Show (Video)
The Packers quarterback normally appears on the show every Tuesday.
Detroit Pistons game score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Time, TV, odds for LCA matchup
Detroit Pistons (12-33) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (25-17) When: 7 p.m. Friday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
