Clive Daniel Home announced plans to open its fourth showroom in September in Fort Myers. The planned 48,000-square-foot showroom will be at 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Unit 200, formerly a Winn-Dixie grocery store. Clive Daniel Home opened its flagship in Naples in 2011, its second in Boca Raton in 2016 and its third in Sarasota in 2022. The company made the decision to open a fourth in Fort Myers in the wake of Hurricane Ian to make it easier for clients in Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva to work with products and designers, CEO Daniel Lubner, a Fort Myers resident, said. The location will offer furniture, lighting, rugs and window treatments. Fort Myers is also home to Clive Daniel Home’s warehouses and corporate office.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO