Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known IslandsL. CaneFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cape CoralTed RiversCape Coral, FL
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You AwayThe Daily ScoopFort Myers, FL
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Related
luxesource.com
How This Designer Is Helping Rebuild Naples After Hurricane Ian
Interior designer Dwayne Bergmann sprang into action after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida last September. The founder and principal of Dwayne Bergmann Interiors specializes in high-end residential, commercial and hospitality projects, with showrooms in Naples and Fort Myers. He teamed up with the Southwest Florida design community to create Designers + Builders Unite, a relief fund to assist those affected by the storm. Below, Bergmann talks with Luxe about the group’s work.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DeSantis appoints Cape Coral resident to Judicial Nominating Commission
Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Katherine Cook, of Cape Coral, to Florida’s 20th Judicial Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission. Cook is an associate attorney at Boy Agnew Potanovic Miller PLLC in Fort Myers. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University and her law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. Cook is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2026.
businessobserverfl.com
Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant
A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
coastalbreezenews.com
NCH Announces Match Gift for Marco Urgent Care Center
On Monday, January 9th, the NCH Healthcare System celebrated the renovation and grand re-opening of the Marco Rehabilitation Center located at 40 S. Heathwood Dr. on Marco Island made possible by contributions from Barbara and Steve Slaggie. As they were being thanked for their generosity, Mr. and Mrs. Slaggie made another exciting, surprise announcement of their intention to inspire others to support the new Marco Urgent Care Center building with a $5 million dollar match grant.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Naples in 2023
It’s not that often that the city of Naples is the regional hot spot for new restaurants coming to the area but such is the case in 2023. Nearly 20 new dining venues are targeted to open this calendar year within the city limits. That’s nearly a quarter of...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Clive Daniel Home to open Fort Myers showroom
Clive Daniel Home announced plans to open its fourth showroom in September in Fort Myers. The planned 48,000-square-foot showroom will be at 8650 Gladiolus Drive, Unit 200, formerly a Winn-Dixie grocery store. Clive Daniel Home opened its flagship in Naples in 2011, its second in Boca Raton in 2016 and its third in Sarasota in 2022. The company made the decision to open a fourth in Fort Myers in the wake of Hurricane Ian to make it easier for clients in Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel and Captiva to work with products and designers, CEO Daniel Lubner, a Fort Myers resident, said. The location will offer furniture, lighting, rugs and window treatments. Fort Myers is also home to Clive Daniel Home’s warehouses and corporate office.
gulfshorebusiness.com
FDOT study shows Naples Airport generates $781M of total economic impact annually
Naples Airport supports 5,454 jobs and generates a total economic impact of $781 million annually, according to a study from the Florida Department of Transportation. The 2022 Florida Aviation Economic Impact Study, which used the 2021 calendar year to quantify $336 billion in economic impact associated with more than 125 public-use airports, 11 military installations, off-airport air cargo services and aviation-reliant industries in the state, shows a 77% increase from the agency’s previous valuation of Naples Airport’s annual economic impact of more than $440 million in 2019.
luxury-houses.net
Built by the Award-Winning McGarvey Custom Homes, This Masterpiece in Naples Florida Walking Distance to Mercato is Asking for $7 Million
112 Hickory Road, Naples, Florida, built in 2020 by the award-winning McGarvey Custom Homes. With nearly 700sf outdoor entertaining area with fireplace and outdoor kitchen, this masterpiece will please the most discriminating homeowner. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 112 Hickory Road, please contact Jon McLeod (Phone: 239-357-8938) & Denny Grimes (Phone: 239-689-7600) at Keller Williams Realty Naples for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral rental prices and the SWFL housing crisis
A new study released on Tuesday said Cape Coral has the most overpriced rent in the country. WINK News could have Liseth Ceja telling our audience about this report however she isn’t in Southwest Florida yet. WINK News hired her in 2022, but she hasn’t been able to start...
luxury-houses.net
This Exceptional Home Situated Within the Renowned Escada Estates in Naples, Florida is on the Market for $7.5 Million
2531 Escada Court Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 2531 Escada Court, Naples, Florida perfectly positioned on a cul-de-sac within the renowned Escada Estates. This exceptional estate overlooks the 15th hole of Tiburón Golf Club at Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, where residents enjoy access to member privileges. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2531 Escada Court, please contact Elaine Betzios (Phone: 203-912-8898 | 203-913-2436) & Charlina Maria McGee (Phone: 239-770-1911) at Premier Sotheby’s Int’l Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Portion of Cape Coral Pkwy to close for Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place
A portion of Cape Coral Parkway is closing on Friday afternoon and may impact your plans for Friday night, but it’s all in preparation for one of Lee County’s largest events. Cape Coral Parkway will close at 5 p.m. Friday in preparation for the 38th annual Cape Coral...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero planning board recommends rezoning of Miromar Design Center
The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board recommended approval for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center to Village Council on Tuesday. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as Miromar Square, a commercial planned development in 2007, but is requesting a rezone to allow the use of office spaces.
WINKNEWS.com
Eggs top other SWFL groceries for price increases during inflation
Inflation shows signs of slowing, but the price of one grocery staple continues its costly run. Why has the cost of eggs continued to trend so high at Southwest Florida grocery stores?. It doesn’t matter if the chicken or the egg came first—you’re paying more for both of them. In...
City of Fort Myers detail demo plans and ownership of Fort Myers Yacht Basin
The city’s contractor Tetra Tech said most docks received moderate structural damage that can be repaired. While other areas like Dock A, they say would need to be completely demolished.
coastalbreezenews.com
City in Review: Part Two
Major capital projects were completed in 2022. One is completed and the other is quickly approaching the finish line. Veterans Community Park was wrapped up just in time for Christmas festivities. The city cut the ribbon on a dream which began with the purchase of the property over twenty years ago.
businessobserverfl.com
Naples attorney embraces nation's fastest-growing sport
Executive: Jim Nici, 54, a Naples attorney and businessowner who specializes in estate planning and tax law. A graduate of Stetson University College of Law, Nici has practiced law for 27 years and owns and operates Nici Law Firm. He is board certified in wills, trusts and estates. Diversion: Pickleball....
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
Marconews.com
‘Social media is just a cesspool’: Renourishment project targeted
A simple consent agenda item to approve requesting tourist dollars to increase the scope of a renourishment project at Tigertail Lagoon, Hideaway Beach and Sand Dollar Island turned into a lengthy debate with councilmembers accusing social media of interfering with government. Shortly after the nearly five-hour meeting began Councilman Erik Brechnitz quickly pulled the item from the consent agenda.
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
capecoralbreeze.com
Pulte celebrates four community grand openings and 12 new model homes to explore Jan. 21 to Feb. 11
Pulte launches home sales and debuts 12 professionally decorated model homes in four of its newest communities during grand opening celebrations every Saturday from Jan. 21 to Feb. 11. The single-day events – from Cape Coral and North Fort Myers to Naples – feature new models open for viewing, free food truck fare, giveaways and more.
Comments / 0